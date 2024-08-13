 Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Integrates Yoga Into Child Heart Care & Maternal Health Programs
This initiative aims to enhance the overall well-being of patients and promote holistic development.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Pioneering Holistic Healthcare with Traditional Yoga Practices

Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals are pioneering a holistic approach to healthcare by integrating traditional Yoga practices into their treatment programs for children with congenital heart diseases and maternal health. This initiative aims to enhance the overall well-being of patients and promote holistic development.

Under the guidance of trained Yoga experts and Pediatric Cardiac Care Specialists, Yoga will be incorporated into pre and post-treatment care for children with congenital heart diseases. The effects of Yoga on these patients will be scientifically observed, documented, and published for the broader medical community.

Additionally, Yoga will be introduced in antenatal care programs across Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Mother & Child Hospitals to promote safe pregnancy outcomes and the holistic development of newborns. This initiative is part of the hospital's broader public health programs aimed at improving maternal and child health.

Mr. C said Sreenivas, Chairman of Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Hospitals, highlighted the importance of integrating traditional knowledge with modern medical practices. Sunil Gavaskar, a strong advocate of the initiative, emphasized Yoga's role in promoting overall health and well-being.

