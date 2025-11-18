SHRM India Annual Conference Day 2 Explores Bold Ideas Shaping Tomorrow’s Workforce |

New Delhi, November 14, 2025: Day 2 of the SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025 delivered a high-impact blend of leadership insights, next-gen HR strategies, and spirited debates that brought together global HR leaders, CHROs, business influencers, and innovators shaping the future of work. The day spotlighted how organizations across India and the world are rethinking leadership, talent, culture, and technology to build workplaces that are more human, more resilient, and more future-ready.

The morning began with a powerful opening keynote session, “Turning the Kaleidoscope: Celebrating Leadership and Growth in a Changing World,” led by Jessica Jensen, Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer, LinkedIn and Kirthiga Reddy of Verix & OptimizeGEO. The speakers emphasized the need for adaptable leadership, continuous reinvention, and the courage to lead without a predictable playbook. They highlighted how joy, human connection, and elastic leadership models are becoming essential in navigating seismic change.

A spotlight session presented by AdvantageClub.ai explored how agentic AI is enabling personalized, flexible, and scalable employee recognition and well-being frameworks. Smiti Deorah and Chandini Kamal discussed a real-world case study highlighting how AI-led digitization is transforming global recognition programs and reshaping employee experience journeys.

The day also saw the launch of SHRM India’s important report, “The State of Executive Coaching in India,” unveiled by Pavitra Singh of PepsiCo India & South Asia. The report provides fresh insights into coaching adoption, leadership expectations, and the rising role of coaching in strengthening succession, culture, and organizational resilience.

Commenting on the spirit of the annual conference, Johnny C. Taylor, Jr., President & CEO, SHRM, said: “The workplace is undergoing one of the greatest transformations in modern history. As leaders, we must embrace this moment not with hesitation but with courage and clarity. What we are witnessing in India today is a powerful convergence of talent, technology, and vision — and HR is at the center of that transformation.”

In a compelling Leadership Spotlight conversation, Hemant Kumar Ruia of DP World reflected on how workplaces are evolving across purpose, culture, capability, and connection. He emphasized the importance of continuous reinvention in building human-centered organizations.

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA, added: “The conversations today reaffirmed India’s growing influence as a global talent hub. From AI adoption to leadership development, the ideas shared here will inspire organizations to build cultures that are resilient, inclusive, and future-ready. SHRM India is proud to bring these voices together on one stage.”

Two CHRO Power Panels—supported by Vantage Circle and GAIL—brought together senior HR leaders to discuss the future of human-centric workplaces, leadership in the age of AI, and the evolving face of HR. Leaders from IndiGo, Iris Software, Vedanta, and Inbrew Beverages shared insights on balancing automation with empathy, designing inclusive talent ecosystems, and steering organizations through large-scale transformation.

The highly anticipated SHRM Big Debate—moderated by senior journalist Sharmila Bhowmick—created a vibrant generational dialogue between Gen X custodians of culture and Gen Y culture creators. Leaders from Accor Group, Indian Oil, CARPL.ai, and COWI India debated the changing contours of culture, new-age work models, and how diverse voices and unconventional thinkers are shaping the future of work.

Throughout the day, immersive masterclasses and workshops enriched attendee learning. Sessions led by experts from PepsiCo, ICF, O.C. Tanner, Oracle, LinkedIn, Zoho, Pluxee, and other industry leaders explored coaching as a strategic business lever, designing impactful recognition programs, onboarding digital employees, building adaptable benefits, empowering AI-augmented workforces, and scaling future-ready GCCs. The Celebration Café sessions powered by Strat-Board added an engaging layer of informal learning, featuring award-winning organizations and spirited talks on storytelling, money mindset, design thinking, and talent branding.

The day concluded with an inspiring closing session, “Celebrating Bold Ideas,” featuring acclaimed actor and host Pratik Gandhi along with media leader Raj Nayak. Their conversation sparked reflections on creativity, courage, and imagination—qualities at the heart of driving bold leadership in a rapidly transforming world.

About SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo 2025

The two-day Festival of Work convenes thought leaders, CXOs, policymakers, and innovators to explore modern workplace priorities, AI-driven talent strategies, ethical leadership, and HR transformation.

About SHRM India

For two decades, SHRM India has empowered organizations to advance HR practices and maximize human potential. As the India arm of the world’s largest HR association, SHRM India combines global standards with local insight through consulting, corporate training, professional certiﬁcation, and ﬂagship events such as SHRM India Annual Conference & Expo and SHRM TECH. Headquartered in Gurugram, with ofﬁces in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad, SHRM India continues to be a trusted authority on the evolving world of work. Visit shrm.org