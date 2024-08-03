Securing Your Golden Years: Choosing The Best Health Insurance Plans For Seniors |

New Delhi (India) August 3 : If you purchase health insurance plans for senior citizens, it guarantees a variety of benefits to them, including pre-existing illnesses, cashless hospitalisation and more. It becomes necessary for older individuals in your family to have sufficient financial support for their healthcare needs.

In this article, you can quickly get a clear idea about how to choose the most suitable plan for your ageing parents.

How to Choose the Right Health Insurance Plan for Senior Citizens?

Take a look at the factors to consider before selecting a senior citizen health insurance:

Coverage

When selecting a plan for senior citizens it is wise to opt for a plan that offers wide coverage. For example, surgeries, hospitalisation, medicine expenses, doctor’s fees, and so on should be covered. The facility of cashless hospitalisation is also beneficial.

Pre-Existing Conditions

You should specifically look for pre-existing disease coverage. Most senior citizens are more prone to disease compared to younger people and they will have many pre-existing illnesses too. If a plan does not cover the illnesses one has it may be less beneficial.

Premium

The coverage a senior citizen health insurance plan provides is the most important, but if anything comes second on the list, it should be the price of that coverage. By comparing various plans from several reputable insurers you can find out an affordable plan with sufficient coverage.

Inclusions and Exclusions

It is imperative to review both the inclusions and exclusions of a health plan. As inclusions let you know that the plan covers day-care procedures, critical illnesses, pre-existing conditions, and so on, you should also know that your policy might not cover expenses, such as non-medical expenses, alternative therapies, dental and vision care, etc.

Network Hospitals

Cashless benefits are essential for senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to illnesses and may need hospitalisation frequently. To have greater access to cashless treatment you should prefer an insurer who offers a large network of hospitals for these plans.

Renewal Age

Health insurance plans get more expensive as the age of the insured person increases. For senior citizens therefore it would not be ideal to buy new plans after the first one ends. Check the maximum renewal age or look for plans that allow lifetime renewability for long-term coverage.

Top-up Plans

If you want to extend your plan coverage but do not want to pay the premium associated with that, having top-up plans is the way. If your base plan exhausts itself in any medical emergency the top-up plan will kick in.

Waiting Period

Get a solid understanding of the waiting period for pre-existing illnesses. To ensure that you get timely coverage for all your pre-existing diseases you should opt for the shortest waiting period possible.

Claim Process

A hassle-free and straightforward claim process is necessary to have the peace of mind you deserve. Research the claim process of your insurer before purchasing a plan from them.

Day Care Coverage

Typically, health plans provide coverage for in-patient hospitalisation of a minimum of 24 hours. However, various treatments and procedures do not take that long to complete such as dialysis and chemotherapy. Therefore, daycare coverage is beneficial.

Customer Review

By reading customer reviews you can form an overall opinion about how an insurer serves its customers. Your friends and family with similar experiences can help too.

Read Also Navigating Senior Health Insurance: Understanding Policies And Coverage Options

The Bottom Line

With increasing age, their healthcare requirements also increase and they require special coverage options. The tips explained above make it easier to find the right health insurance plans for senior citizens that offer comprehensive coverage within an affordable price range.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.