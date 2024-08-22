SEBI New Rules For Futures & Options Trading

Introduction

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) introduced a consultation paper titled “Measures to Strengthen Index Derivatives Framework for Increased Investor Protection and Market Stability” on July 30, 2024. The market regulator introduced this paper to prevent entirely speculative trading, which is becoming increasingly popular among retail investors. This type of speculative trading causes retail investors to lose money and makes it difficult for investors to determine the actual value of a company.

Futures and Options (F&O) trading was initially introduced to help investors hedge their investment risks. However, market regulators (SEBI) and government officials have been concerned about the increasing trend of speculative bets on individual stocks through F&O contracts in the past few years. These contracts allow investors to bet on the stock prices without actually buying or selling the shares.

So, what’s the current scenario in F&O trading that led to SEBI stepping in with new rules? What are the fundamental changes proposed by SEBI in their consultation paper? And what do these changes mean for investors? Let’s thoroughly understand the future of F&O trading in India.

Current Scenario in F&O Trading

SEBI has noticed the increasing volume of F&O trading for some time now. As per the January 2023 SEBI report, the F&O trading volume increased from ₹7 lakh in 2019 to ₹45 lakh in FY 22. Since 2022, the aggregate turnover in the equity derivatives segments of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) grew to ₹9,504 lakh crore in May 2024.

It was reported that between FY 19 and FY 22, nine out of ten individual traders engaged in the equity F&O segment incurred losses. On average, trader’s losses amounted to ₹1.1 lakh during FY 22. In its July 2024 consultation paper, the market regulator shared even more insights into the speculative nature of current F&O trading trends.

SEBI has noticed traders engage in trends like last-minute buying sprees on expiring contracts. These types of short-term bets are not suggestive of long-term investment strategies. The speculative nature of these bets can pose a risk to investors, and as such, SEBI plans to introduce certain changes to F&O trading to protect investor interests.

What Are The Key Changes in SEBI New Rule

SEBI new rules for options trading will introduce certain changes to the inclusion of stocks in F&O trading. Before learning about the goals of these changes, let’s understand what changes are being suggested.

1. To be eligible for F&O trading, companies must be among the top 500 in India in terms of market capitalisation and daily trading activity.

2. The shares must also showcase enough liquidity by meeting higher minimum daily trading volumes and order sizes.

3. A limit of ₹1,500 crore on the amount of money that can be bet on any particular stock through F&O contracts has been proposed.

4. SEBI also proposes raising the minimum acceptable level of order size variability to ₹75 lakh. This is to ensure enough trading activity in an underlying stock.

5. Another criterion for F&O inclusion that has been proposed is that the shares need to be bought and sold worth ₹35 crore every day.

The changes mentioned above are for the eligibility of companies to be a part of F&O trading. Other changes have also been mentioned, which will remove stocks currently listed for F&O trading if they become inactive.

1. Stocks with minimal cash market trading activity and low liquidity will be removed from F&O trading.

2. Stocks need at least 15% of active traders or 200 members, whichever is lower, to have traded the stock.

3. The daily trading turnover of the stock needs to be at least ₹75 crore.

4. The notional open interest of the stock in question needs to be at least ₹500 crore.

Failure to meet these criteria can lead to stocks being removed from F&O trading. However, these requirements need to be met by the stock only after it has been in the F&O segment for at least six months.

What These Changes Will Mean To Investors

The changes outlined by SEBI are focused to protect investor interests. Let’s review how these changes will affect investors while also taking a glance at the benefits of the proposed new rules mentioned above.

Less Speculation: The changes proposed by SEBI are going to reduce entirely speculative bets on F&O contracts. It will force investors to understand and use long-term investment strategies, rather than engaging in last minute buying sprees.

Better Liquidity: Better liquidity in the F&O segment is being proposed by removing stocks that are not traded enough. Improved liquidity is expected to make the F&O segment more reliable while making it more difficult for smaller and less traded companies to manipulate the market with speculative F&O contract trading. This also has the added benefit of allowing investors to easily enter and exit the F&O segment.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.