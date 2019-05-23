Sadhvi, Sakshi, Niranjan! Saffron-clad politicians stand tall in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

The changing colours of the Indian politics can be seen with the Saffron-clad politicians becoming a hit among voters during Lok Sabha Election Results 2019. These politicians, with their hardcore pro-Hindu ideology, appear to attract majority of voters who are even able to forget the controversial past of these politicians.

Even luck favoured these politicians in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 and they were able to woo voters with the saffron colour of their attire. Here we look at three such politicians whose victory in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 has confirmed that there is a rise of saffron-clad leaders in Indian politics.

Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur

In spite of having charges of terrorism on her and challenging a senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in polls, Sadhvi Pragya emerged victorious from Bhopal constituency after Lok Sabha Election Results 2019. Pragya, whose candidature as Lok Sabha candidate also brought criticisms for BJP, won in spite of making derogatory and controversial remarks multiple times.

For instance, she insulted late former Maharashtra ATS chief Hemant Karkare by saying that she had cursed him that led to his death. Karkare was martyred during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in 2008. Once again, she recently insulted Mahatma Gandhi by calling his killer Nathuram Godse a ‘deshbhakt’ (patriot). This time she crossed her verbal limits and also faced the wrath of BJP leaders, who initiated an inquiry over the same.

But it looks like voters believed her attire more than her words, forgiving her over her remarks and handling her a victory in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with over 7 lakh votes as per latest updates. His nearest rival Digvijay Singh was far behind her with 4,55,093 votes.

Sakshi Maharaj

Another leader with saffron outfit to rise in politics is Sakshi Maharaj, who bagged victory from Unnao Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh for the second time. Sakshi was leading from the UP seat with over 7 lakh votes (7,02,441), and his nearest rivals could not attain even half mark of Sakshi’s figures.

Popular as Sakshi Maharaj, the BJP leader is quite popular for his saffron clothing outfit and controversial remarks in the past. Like Sadhvi, he too termed Nathuram Godse as “patriot and nationalist” and that too in Parliament. He too faced criticism over his remarks. Moreover, he once also said that Hindu women should produce at least 4 children to protect Hinduism in India. However, it looks like his controversial remarks have all faded and he is becoming a prominent political figure in Unnao, with back-to-back victories.

Niranjan Jyoti

Niranjan Jyoti, the BJP candidate from Fatehpur in UP, is another saffron-clad politician. With over 5 lakh, she is the leading candidate and is bound to emerge victorious. She also created controversy by abusing opposition party in 2014, saying at a public rally, “It is you whom must decide whether the government in Delhi will be run by the sons of Rama (raamzaade) or by bastards (haraamzaade)”. She had to later apologise for the comment. She won the Lok Sabha Elections in 2014 from Fatehpur and is on her way to successfully retain her seat this time as well.