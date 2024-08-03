Nokha Healthcare Center Shifts To Rajasthan's Hands As Narsi Kularia Passes The Torch |

New Delhi (India) August 3 : Bikaner, August 2024: In a significant step towards improving healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma, officially inaugurated the newly established Sant Shri Dularam Kularia Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in Moolwas village, Nokha block, Bikaner, Rajasthan, on Sunday, July 28th. This inauguration marks the government’s efforts to build on the great foundation that was established by Mr. Narsi Kularia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by many dignified personalities, including the Chief Minister of Rajasthan-Bhajan Lal Sharma, Union Law Minister-Arjun Meghwal, Union Tourism and Culture Minister-Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, State Health Minister-Gajendra Singh Khimsar, and Food Supply Minister-Sumit Godara. Additionally, all these eminent figures praised the various contributions made by Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr. Jagdish Kularia to empower society.

Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr. Jagdish Kularia honor Sant Shri Dularam Kularia

The healthcare center stands as a memorial to Sant Shri Dularam Kularia, who represents the vision of community service. Sant Shri Dularam Kularia is the father of Mr. Narsi Kularia, Managing Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Pvt Ltd, and grandfather of Mr. Jagdish Kularia, Director of Narsi Interior Infrastructures Pvt Ltd. Thus, the PHC signifies a major enhancement in local infrastructure, which at the same time celebrates the legacy of Sant Shri Dularam Kularia.

The range of features offered by the PHC significantly impacts society in the healthcare zone. Additionally, it extends its benefits to the environment by focusing on sustainability. First, the local community will be able to access premium healthcare facilities. Built at the remarkable cost of Rs 15 crores, the healthcare center covers 12100 square yards. It has high-tech medical facilities and an operation theatre. Additionally, it has an X-ray, CBC facilities, a 24-hour pharmacy, and an OPD for first aid. Furthermore, the PHC provides 8 and 14 beds for men and women, respectively.

Secondly, it has a 50,000-liter rainwater harvesting tank, which ensures a reliable water supply. This sustainable feature supports the center’s operations in an eco-friendly manner. While the PHC offers multiple healthcare facilities to the locals, it does so in a manner that reduces carbon footprints. Hence, the vision of Mr. Narsi Kularia has empowered the residents in many ways and set a new standard in infrastructure and sustainability.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who had arrived as a special guest to honor the event, voiced his admiration for Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr. Jagdish Kularia in his native language, Marwari. He also emphasized the various contributions of Mr. Narsi Kularia and Mr. Jagdish Kularia, which led to the development of the nation. He stated, “I thank the Narsi Kularia and Jagdish Kularia for investing the money in the right place and repaying the debt of the motherland. In addition to the healthcare center, the Narsi Kularia has also designed the interior of the New Parliament Building and Bharat Mandapam. The Narsi Group invests its earnings in social welfare without any hesitation."

Additionally, the Chief Minister praised the heroic efforts of Mr. Narsi Kularia by stating, "Service is considered the ultimate religion here. We imbibe the principle of 'Nar Seva Hi Narayan Seva'. We work with the feeling that if you serve a man, it will be equal to serving the Hindu god Narayan. The government will also give full support in such pious works." In addition, the Chief Minister has sworn to upgrade this Primary Healthcare Center into a Community Healthcare Center.

Besides being a successful industrialist, Mr. Narsi Kularia is well known for his social work. He has long been a champion of improving healthcare infrastructure. He had launched a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) project in 2020 that aimed at enhancing healthcare services in Seelwa. Additionally, the founding bricks of this healthcare center were laid with the aim of uplifting local health standards and supporting the well-being of countless individuals. Mr. Narsi Kularia played the most significant role in transforming the lives of residents.

At the inauguration of the PHC, Mr. Narsi Kularia, proudly shared the impact of the healthcare center's role in improving healthcare access for a broad population. He affirmed that the PHC will be able to provide benefits and services to thousands of villagers from more than a dozen villages, including Charkra, Seelwa, Dawa, Tant, Kedli, and Badhda.