Lok Sabha Election Results Live Updates: BJP leading in 348 seats, UPA at 94

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday led his Bharatiya Janata Party to a super-sized victory for a second term in office, as his message of nationalism, security, Hindu pride and a New India was wholeheartedly embraced by voters across large swathes of the country. The BJP got an absolute majority bagging 272 of the 458 seats, results of which were declared past midnight and was on course to touch the 300-seat mark in the 543-member Lok Sabha. Leading in another 6 seats, the BJP is set to surpass its 2014 performance when it won 282 seats.

Odisha: BJP candidate from Puri, Sambit Patra has lost by over 11,000 votes to BJD’s Pinaki Misra.

US Vice President Mike Pence: Congrats to an American ally & friend PM Narendra Modi, on his party’s win in India’s parliamentary elections! We look forward to continuing to work with India for a freer, safer, & more prosperous region.

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau:On behalf of Govt of Canada,I congratulate PM Narendra Modi on his re-election.I look forward to continuing to work with him to improve lives of Canadians&Indians alike through education&innovation, investing in trade&investment,&fighting climate change

BJP candidate Sanjeev Kumar Balyan won Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha seat. He was fielded against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh.

Sikkim Democratic Front won 15 seats and Sikkim Krantikari Morcha won 17 seats, out of total 32 assembly constituency seats.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters celebrate in Barcelona, Spain.

Maharashtra: BJP candidates Gopal Shetty, Poonam Mahajan and Manoj Kotak win Mumbai North, Mumbai North Central and Mumbai North East Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena candidates Arvind Sawant, Gajanan Kirtikar and Rahul Ramesh Shewal win Mumbai South, Mumbai North West and Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha seats respectively.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari won the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat by 2,16,009 votes; visuals of celebration from his residence. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis also present.

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kirron Kher won the Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat by 46,970 votes. She was fielded against Congress’ Pawan Kumar Bansal.

Jharkhand: BJP candidate Arjun Munda wins Khunti Lok Sabha seat by 1445 votes; visuals of celebrations from Khunti.

Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav won Mainpuri and Azamgarh Lok Sabha parliamentary seats respectively.

Bihar: Janata Dal (United) candidate from Katihar, Dulal Chandra Goswami defeated Congress’ Tariq Anwar (in pic) by a margin of 57203 votes.

Bihar: BJP candidate from Pataliputra Lok Sabha seat, Ram Kripal Yadav defeated Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Misa Bharti with a margin of 39321 votes.

Bihar: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wins Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency by 284657 votes. He was fielded against Congress’ Shatrughan Sinha.

Union Minister Satyapal Singh wins Baghpat Lok Sabha seat by defeating Rashtiya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary with a margin of 23502 votes.

Jharkhand: Union Minister Jayant Sinha won Hazaribagh Lok Sabha seat by 479548 votes.

BJP candidate Subrat Pathak on winning Kannauj Lok Sabha seat and defeating SP leader Dimple Yadav: This is the victory of the people of Kannauj. This mandate is against Samajwadi Party’s atrocity, corruption and dynasty politics.