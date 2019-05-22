Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: What time will vote counting start, when will final results be declared?

The mammoth seven-phased Lok Sabha elections concluded on May 19. As the fate of candidates and political parties has been sealed, India has now geared up for the verdict which will come out tomorrow. However, before the final outcome, the exit polls were declared, in which a clear majority was predicted for the BJP-led NDA. But the main question is that when will the results be declared?

Here is all you need to know about the vote counting day:

Vote Counting and timing

Voting was held across India on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19. But the counting of votes is a tedious process. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on May 23 and the results will be declared the same day. But reports have surfaced saying that The final verdict on Lok Sabha elections 2019 is likely to come later than usual, as results will be declared only after the tallying of voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) slips with EVM count is completed – a process that is expected to take well over four hours per constituency. This could mean that declaration of winners could go late into May 23 evening owing to the tallying in five polling stations – instead of one – per assembly segment, as per Supreme Court orders.

While trends should begin emerging by noon, a clearer picture will only be available late afternoon. The final official result will be declared by the Election Commission either late at night or on May 24 morning.