Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Party-wise and State-wise results

Counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 began Thursday morning across the country. Election Commission officials said results are expected only by late evening. The fate of as many as 8,040 candidates will be decided today when the counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections is done. Around 90 crore voters were eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha polls which were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

Official trends of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 according to ECI website



Party-wise result/leads:

Party Won Leading Total Aam Aadmi Party 1 0 1 AJSU Party 1 0 1 All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1 0 1 All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 0 2 All India Trinamool Congress 22 0 22 All India United Democratic Front 1 0 1 Bahujan Samaj Party 10 0 10 Bharatiya Janata Party 302 1 303 Biju Janata Dal 12 0 12 Communist Party of India 2 0 2 Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 0 3 Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 23 0 23 Indian National Congress 52 0 52 Indian Union Muslim League 3 0 3 Jammu & Kashmir National Conference 3 0 3 Janata Dal (Secular) 1 0 1 Janata Dal (United) 16 0 16 Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 1 0 1 Kerala Congress (M) 1 0 1 Lok Jan Shakti Party 6 0 6 Mizo National Front 1 0 1 Naga Peoples Front 1 0 1 National People’s Party 1 0 1 Nationalist Congress Party 5 0 5 Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 1 0 1 Revolutionary Socialist Party 1 0 1 Samajwadi Party 5 0 5 Shiromani Akali Dal 2 0 2 Shivsena 18 0 18 Sikkim Krantikari Morcha 1 0 1 Telangana Rashtra Samithi 9 0 9 Telugu Desam 3 0 3 Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 22 0 22 Other 8 0 8 Total 541 1 542

Source: ECI.GOV.IN

State-wise results/leads

Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats

Party YSR Congress TDP BJP Congress Result 22 3 0 0

Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats

Parties BJP+ Congress+ Others Results 2 0 0

Assam: 14 seats

Parties BJP All India United Democratic Front United People’s Party, Liberal Indian National Congress Others Result 9 1 0 3 1

Bihar: 40 seat

Parties BJP JDU Lok Jan Shakti Party INC Result 17 16 6 1

Chhattisgarh: 11 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others Result 9 2

Goa: 2 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others Result 1 1 0

Gujarat: 26 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others Result 26 0 0

Haryana: 10 seats

Parties BJP Congress Indian National Lok Dal Others Result 10 0 0 0

Himachal Pradesh: 4 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others Result 4 0 0

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others Result 3 3

Jharkhand: 14 seats

Parties BJP Congress Jharkhand Mukti Morcha AJSU Party Result 11 1 1 1

Karnataka: 28 seats

Parties BJP Congress JDS Others Result 25 1 1 1

Kerala: 20 seats

Parties Congress Indian Union Muslim League Kerala Congress (M) Revolutionary Socialist Party Other Result 15 2 1 1 1

Madhya Pradesh: 29 seats

Parties BJP Congress Other Result 28 1 0

Maharashtra: 48 seats

Parties BJP+Shiv Sena Congress+NCP All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen & Others Result 41 5 2

Manipur: 2 Seats

Parties BJP Naga Peoples Front Others Result 1 1 0

Meghalaya: 2 seats

Parties Indian National Congress National People’s Party Others Result 1 1 0

Mizoram: 1 seat

Parties Mizo National Front Others Result 1 0

Nagaland: 1 seat

Parties Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Others Result 1 0

Odisha: 21 seats

Parties BJD BJP Congress Others Result 12 8 1 0



Punjab: 13 seats

Parties Shiromani Akali Dal Congress BJP AAP Others Result 2 8 2 1 0

Rajasthan: 25 seats

Parties BJP Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Others Result 24 1 0

Sikkim: 1 seat

Parties Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Congress BJP Others Result 1 0 0 0

Tamil Nadu: 39 seats

Parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Communist Party of India Congress Others Result 23 1 2 8 5

Telangana: 17 seats

Parties Telangana Rashtra Samithi Congress BJP All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Result 9 3 4 1

Tripura: 2 seats

Parties Communist Party of India (Marxist) Congress BJP Others Result 0 0 2 0

Uttar Pradesh: 80

Parties BJP Congress SP+BSP Others Result 62 1 15 2

Uttarakhand: 5 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others Result 5 0 0

West Bengal: 42 seats

Party BJP Congress TMC Others Result 18 2 22 0

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 1 seat

Party BJP Congress Result 1

Chandigarh: 1 seat

Party BJP Others Result 1 0

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1

Party BJP Congress Others Result 0 1

Daman & Diu: 1 seat

Party BJP Congress Others Result 1 0 0

Lakshdweep: 1 seat

Party Congress Others Result 1 0

NCT of Delhi: 7 seats

Party BJP Congress AAP Result 7 0 0

Puducherry: 1 seat