Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Party-wise and State-wise results

by FPJ Web Desk
written by FPJ Web Desk
Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Party-wise and State-wise results


Counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 began Thursday morning across the country. Election Commission officials said results are expected only by late evening. The fate of as many as 8,040 candidates will be decided today when the counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections is done. Around 90 crore voters were eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha polls which were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

Official trends of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 according to ECI website 


Party-wise result/leads:

Party Won Leading Total
Aam Aadmi Party 1 0 1
AJSU Party 1 0 1
All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 1 0 1
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 2 0 2
All India Trinamool Congress 22 0 22
All India United Democratic Front 1 0 1
Bahujan Samaj Party 10 0 10
Bharatiya Janata Party 302 1 303
Biju Janata Dal 12 0 12
Communist Party of India 2 0 2
Communist Party of India (Marxist) 3 0 3
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam 23 0 23
Indian National Congress 52 0 52
Indian Union Muslim League 3 0 3
Jammu & Kashmir National Conference 3 0 3
Janata Dal (Secular) 1 0 1
Janata Dal (United) 16 0 16
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha 1 0 1
Kerala Congress (M) 1 0 1
Lok Jan Shakti Party 6 0 6
Mizo National Front 1 0 1
Naga Peoples Front 1 0 1
National People’s Party 1 0 1
Nationalist Congress Party 5 0 5
Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party 1 0 1
Revolutionary Socialist Party 1 0 1
Samajwadi Party 5 0 5
Shiromani Akali Dal 2 0 2
Shivsena 18 0 18
Sikkim Krantikari Morcha 1 0 1
Telangana Rashtra Samithi 9 0 9
Telugu Desam 3 0 3
Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party 22 0 22
Other 8 0 8
Total 541 1 542

**********************************************************************************************************************
Source: ECI.GOV.IN

State-wise results/leads

 

Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats

Party YSR Congress TDP BJP Congress
Result 22 3 0 0

 

Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats

Parties BJP+ Congress+ Others
Results 2 0 0

 

Assam: 14 seats

Parties BJP All India United Democratic Front United People’s Party, Liberal Indian National Congress Others
Result 9 1 0 3 1

 

Bihar: 40 seat

Parties BJP JDU Lok Jan Shakti Party INC
Result 17 16 6 1

 

Chhattisgarh: 11 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others
Result 9 2

 

Goa: 2 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others
Result 1 1 0

 

Gujarat: 26 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others
Result 26 0 0

 

Haryana: 10 seats

Parties BJP Congress Indian National Lok Dal Others
Result 10 0 0 0

 

 

Himachal Pradesh: 4 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others
Result 4 0 0

 

 

Jammu and Kashmir: 6 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others
Result 3 3

 

 

Jharkhand: 14 seats

Parties BJP Congress Jharkhand Mukti Morcha AJSU Party
Result 11 1 1 1

 

 

Karnataka: 28 seats 

Parties BJP Congress JDS Others
Result 25 1 1 1

 

 

Kerala: 20 seats

Parties Congress Indian Union Muslim League Kerala Congress (M) Revolutionary Socialist Party Other
Result 15 2 1 1 1

 

 

Madhya Pradesh: 29 seats

Parties BJP Congress Other
Result 28 1 0

 

 

Maharashtra: 48 seats

Parties BJP+Shiv Sena Congress+NCP All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen & Others
Result 41 5 2

 

 

Manipur: 2 Seats

Parties BJP Naga Peoples Front Others
Result 1 1 0

 

Meghalaya: 2 seats

Parties Indian National Congress National People’s Party Others
Result 1 1 0

 

Mizoram: 1 seat

Parties Mizo National Front Others
Result 1 0

 

Nagaland: 1 seat

Parties Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party Others
Result 1 0

 

Odisha: 21 seats

Parties BJD BJP Congress Others
Result 12 8 1 0

 


Punjab: 13 seats

Parties Shiromani Akali Dal Congress BJP AAP Others
Result 2 8 2 1 0

 

Rajasthan: 25 seats

Parties BJP Rashtriya Loktantrik Party Others
Result 24 1 0

 

Sikkim: 1 seat

Parties Sikkim Krantikari Morcha Congress BJP Others
Result 1 0 0 0

 

Tamil Nadu: 39 seats

Parties Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Communist Party of India Congress Others
Result 23 1 2 8 5

 

Telangana: 17 seats

Parties Telangana Rashtra Samithi Congress BJP All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen
Result 9 3 4 1

 

Tripura: 2 seats

Parties Communist Party of India (Marxist) Congress BJP Others
Result 0 0 2 0

 

Uttar Pradesh: 80

Parties BJP Congress SP+BSP Others
Result 62 1 15 2

 

Uttarakhand: 5 seats

Parties BJP Congress Others
Result 5 0 0

 

West Bengal: 42 seats

Party BJP Congress TMC Others
Result 18 2 22 0

 

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 1 seat

Party BJP Congress
Result 1

 

Chandigarh: 1 seat

Party BJP Others
Result 1 0

 

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1

Party BJP Congress Others
Result 0 1

 

Daman & Diu: 1 seat

Party BJP Congress Others
Result 1 0 0

 

Lakshdweep: 1 seat

Party Congress Others
Result 1 0

 

NCT of Delhi: 7 seats

Party BJP Congress AAP
Result 7 0 0

 

Puducherry: 1 seat

Party Congress Others
Result 1 0



You may also like

Union Cabinet adopts resolution to dissolve 16th Lok...

Gujarat: 15 students die after fire breaks out...

Pragya Thakur, Azam Khan! Controversial candidates who won...

How a studious Zakir Rashid Bhat became the...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Record 78 women elected...

Before Urmila Matondkar, Bollywood celebs who lost Lok...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP finishes with...

TikTok celebrity killed in Delhi, juvenile held

Forest Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot joins chorus to...

World Cup 2019: India vs New Zealand warm-up...

Leave a Comment