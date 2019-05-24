Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: Party-wise and State-wise results

Counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019 began Thursday morning across the country. Election Commission officials said results are expected only by late evening. The fate of as many as 8,040 candidates will be decided today when the counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections is done. Around 90 crore voters were eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha polls which were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.
Official trends of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 according to ECI website
Party-wise result/leads:
|Party
|Won
|Leading
|Total
|Aam Aadmi Party
|1
|0
|1
|AJSU Party
|1
|0
|1
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|1
|0
|1
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|2
|0
|2
|All India Trinamool Congress
|22
|0
|22
|All India United Democratic Front
|1
|0
|1
|Bahujan Samaj Party
|10
|0
|10
|Bharatiya Janata Party
|302
|1
|303
|Biju Janata Dal
|12
|0
|12
|Communist Party of India
|2
|0
|2
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|3
|0
|3
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|23
|0
|23
|Indian National Congress
|52
|0
|52
|Indian Union Muslim League
|3
|0
|3
|Jammu & Kashmir National Conference
|3
|0
|3
|Janata Dal (Secular)
|1
|0
|1
|Janata Dal (United)
|16
|0
|16
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|1
|0
|1
|Kerala Congress (M)
|1
|0
|1
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|6
|0
|6
|Mizo National Front
|1
|0
|1
|Naga Peoples Front
|1
|0
|1
|National People’s Party
|1
|0
|1
|Nationalist Congress Party
|5
|0
|5
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|1
|0
|1
|Revolutionary Socialist Party
|1
|0
|1
|Samajwadi Party
|5
|0
|5
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|2
|0
|2
|Shivsena
|18
|0
|18
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|1
|0
|1
|Telangana Rashtra Samithi
|9
|0
|9
|Telugu Desam
|3
|0
|3
|Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party
|22
|0
|22
|Other
|8
|0
|8
|Total
|541
|1
|542
**********************************************************************************************************************
Source: ECI.GOV.IN
State-wise results/leads
Andhra Pradesh: 25 seats
|Party
|YSR Congress
|TDP
|BJP
|Congress
|Result
|22
|3
|0
|0
Arunachal Pradesh: 2 seats
|Parties
|BJP+
|Congress+
|Others
|Results
|2
|0
|0
Assam: 14 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|All India United Democratic Front
|United People’s Party, Liberal
|Indian National Congress
|Others
|Result
|9
|1
|0
|3
|1
Bihar: 40 seat
|Parties
|BJP
|JDU
|Lok Jan Shakti Party
|INC
|Result
|17
|16
|6
|1
Chhattisgarh: 11 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|9
|2
Goa: 2 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|1
|1
|0
Gujarat: 26 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|26
|0
|0
Haryana: 10 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Indian National Lok Dal
|Others
|Result
|10
|0
|0
|0
Himachal Pradesh: 4 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|4
|0
|0
Jammu and Kashmir: 6 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|3
|3
Jharkhand: 14 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
|AJSU Party
|Result
|11
|1
|1
|1
Karnataka: 28 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|JDS
|Others
|Result
|25
|1
|1
|1
Kerala: 20 seats
|Parties
|Congress
|Indian Union Muslim League
|Kerala Congress (M)
|Revolutionary Socialist Party
|Other
|Result
|15
|2
|1
|1
|1
Madhya Pradesh: 29 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Other
|Result
|28
|1
|0
Maharashtra: 48 seats
|Parties
|BJP+Shiv Sena
|Congress+NCP
|All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen & Others
|Result
|41
|5
|2
Manipur: 2 Seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Naga Peoples Front
|Others
|Result
|1
|1
|0
Meghalaya: 2 seats
|Parties
|Indian National Congress
|National People’s Party
|Others
|Result
|1
|1
|0
Mizoram: 1 seat
|Parties
|Mizo National Front
|Others
|Result
|1
|0
Nagaland: 1 seat
|Parties
|Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party
|Others
|Result
|1
|0
Odisha: 21 seats
|Parties
|BJD
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|12
|8
|1
|0
Punjab: 13 seats
|Parties
|Shiromani Akali Dal
|Congress
|BJP
|AAP
|Others
|Result
|2
|8
|2
|1
|0
Rajasthan: 25 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Rashtriya Loktantrik Party
|Others
|Result
|24
|1
|0
Sikkim: 1 seat
|Parties
|Sikkim Krantikari Morcha
|Congress
|BJP
|Others
|Result
|1
|0
|0
|0
Tamil Nadu: 39 seats
|Parties
|Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam
|Communist Party of India
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|23
|1
|2
|8
|5
Telangana: 17 seats
|Parties
|Telangana Rashtra Samithi
|Congress
|BJP
|All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen
|Result
|9
|3
|4
|1
Tripura: 2 seats
|Parties
|Communist Party of India (Marxist)
|Congress
|BJP
|Others
|Result
|0
|0
|2
|0
Uttar Pradesh: 80
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|SP+BSP
|Others
|Result
|62
|1
|15
|2
Uttarakhand: 5 seats
|Parties
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|5
|0
|0
West Bengal: 42 seats
|Party
|BJP
|Congress
|TMC
|Others
|Result
|18
|2
|22
|0
Andaman & Nicobar Islands: 1 seat
|Party
|BJP
|Congress
|Result
|1
Chandigarh: 1 seat
|Party
|BJP
|Others
|Result
|1
|0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: 1
|Party
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|0
|1
Daman & Diu: 1 seat
|Party
|BJP
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|1
|0
|0
Lakshdweep: 1 seat
|Party
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|1
|0
NCT of Delhi: 7 seats
|Party
|BJP
|Congress
|AAP
|Result
|7
|0
|0
Puducherry: 1 seat
|Party
|Congress
|Others
|Result
|1
|0