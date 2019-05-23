Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 Live Updates: NDA leads in 332 and UPA in 103

Counting of votes for the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday morning across the country. The fate of as many as 8,040 candidates will be decided today when the counting of votes polled for the 17th Lok Sabha elections is done. Around 90 crore voters were eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha polls which were held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. As many as 13 crore of them were first-time voters.

Here are the live updates of Lok Sabha Elections 2019:
BJP-Shiv Sena leading on all six seats of Mumbai

Independent candidate Sumanlatha Ambareesh leading by over 1200 votes from Mandya over Karnataka CM & JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy.

PM Narendra Modi leading by over 20,000 votes from UP’s Varanasi, BJP President Amit Shah leading by over 50,000 votes from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar

Andhra Pradesh assembly elections trends: YSRCP leading on 35 seats, Telugu Desam Party leading on 6 seats, total 175 constituencies

Jammu and Kashmir: Dr.Farooq Abdullah leading from Srinagar, Union Minister Dr.Jitendra Singh leading from Udhampur

BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad leading over Congress’s Shatrughan Sinha from Patna Sahib

According to EC official trends, BJP leading on Chandni Chowk, North West Delhi, South Delhi and West Delhi parliamentary seats out of 7 seats

West Bengal: TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee leading from Diamond Harbour

BJP candidate and Union Minister Maneka Gandhi trailing from Sultanpur, Sonia Gandhi leading from Rae Bareli. Varun Gandhi leading from Pilibhit

Congress leading from Puducherry. DMK leading from Dindigul and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu

Karnataka: BJP’s Tejasvi Surya leading from Bengaluru South and Congress leader Mallikarjun Khadge trailing from Gulbarga. (file pics)

Sensex up by more than 600 points as early trends show a return to power of NDA Government

BJP leader Giriraj Singh leading from Bihar’s Begusarai over CPI’s Kanhaiya Kumar

Official EC trends: BJP leading on 133 seats, Congress leading on 41 seats #ElectionResults2019

BJP’s Sunny Deol leading from Gurdaspur, Congress’s Manish Tewari leading from Anandpur Sahib and Gurjeet Singh Aujla leading from Amritsar, SAD’s Harsimrat Kaur Badal leading from Bhatinda,

Delhi: BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri leading from South Delhi and BJP’s Parvesh Verma leading from West Delhi (file pics) #Electionresult2019

Sonia Gandhi leading from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli and Rahul Gandhi leading from Kerala’s Wayanad.

Punjab: Counting of votes underway in Gurdaspur; BJP’s Sunny Deol and Congress’s Sunil Jakhar are contesting from the seat. #ElectionResults2019

Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from a counting centre in Bhopal; Congress’s Digvijaya Singh and BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat

Visuals from inside a counting centre in Chandigarh; Congress’s Pawan Kumar Bansal, BJP’s Kirron Kher and AAP’s Harmohan Dhawan are contesting from the Lok Sabha seat.

Bengaluru: Counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 begins at counting centre in Mount Carmel College. #Karnataka

Counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 begins. #ElectionResults2019

Uttarakhand: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM; visuals from a counting centre in Dehradun. #LokSabhaElections2019

Assam: Counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8am ; Visuals from outside a counting centre in Guwahati. #ElectionResults2019

West Bengal: Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM; visuals from a counting centre in Kolkata. #LokSabhaElections2019

Punjab: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Jalandhar as counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am.

Telangana: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Hyderabad; counting of votes for #LokSabhaElections2019 to begin at 8 am

Karnataka BJP candidate from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya: I am sure we will win. I am confident I will be able to contribute to legislation and policy making in this country.

Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala: For development of the state&welfare of its people,I think Kerala should move along with NDA govt in Delhi. Now that Kerala is coming up in mainstream, I am very much confident that I’ll win in this election.

Karnataka: Security outside a counting centre in Bengaluru; counting of votes to begin at 8 am. #LokSabhaElections2019

Kerala:Kummanam Rajasekharan,BJP candidate from Thiruvananthapuram constituency offers prayer at Ayyaguru Ashram,Thycaud.Rajasekharan is fielded against Congress’ Shashi Tharoor&Left Democratic Front candidate C Divakaran.Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019

Madhya Pradesh: Visuals from outside a counting centre in Bhopal. Counting of votes to begin at 8 AM. #LokSabhaElections2019



