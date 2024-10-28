Kanpur Celebrates: MP Ramesh Awasthi Joins Key Petroleum Ministry Committee | File Photo

In a noteworthy development, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi was named to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Advisory Committee, one of several advisory bodies that the federal government has lately established across its ministries.

This committee plays a key role in developing policies that directly or indirectly impact all of the country's citizens. His fans have greeted the news of his appointment with pride and excitement. MP Ramesh Awasthi praised the Prime Minister, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Suresh Gopi, and the national leadership. He expressed his gratitude for the trust he has been given and said he sees this appointment as a testament to his background and commitment to local growth.

In addition to this position, he has served on the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, one of Parliament's most important committees. He can take part in trade, commerce, and industry talks and oversight in this capacity, which helps to review and enhance policy in these crucial areas.

A recent major project for Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi visited the Chunniganj and Baradevi Metro Stations on Saturday. He was confident that the metro will be running from IIT to the Central Station by December. He claims that the detailed project report, or DPR, for the extension of the metro line from Barra-8 to Naubasta has been finished and that construction will shortly start.

Additionally, he intends to press the Chief Minister to expand metro connectivity to Chaubepur and the airport. He was briefed on the ongoing construction, including track work, traction, electrical, signaling, and telecom installations, by Metro Project Director Arvind Meena, Project Manager Azhar Sartaj, and Additional Chief Engineer (Civil) Brajesh Kumar Verma during the inspection of the elevated Baradevi metro station and the Chunniganj underground metro station. The metro line, which will run via Chunniganj, Parade, and Bada Chauraha from Motijheel to Kanpur Central, would be operating by December, according to metro officials who spoke to MP Awasthi.