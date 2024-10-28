 Kanpur Celebrates: MP Ramesh Awasthi Joins Key Petroleum Ministry Committee
e-Paper Get App
HomeLatest-newsKanpur Celebrates: MP Ramesh Awasthi Joins Key Petroleum Ministry Committee

Kanpur Celebrates: MP Ramesh Awasthi Joins Key Petroleum Ministry Committee

In a noteworthy development, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi was named to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Advisory Committee, one of several advisory bodies that the federal government has lately established across its ministries.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Kanpur Celebrates: MP Ramesh Awasthi Joins Key Petroleum Ministry Committee | File Photo

In a noteworthy development, Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi was named to the Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry's Advisory Committee, one of several advisory bodies that the federal government has lately established across its ministries.

This committee plays a key role in developing policies that directly or indirectly impact all of the country's citizens. His fans have greeted the news of his appointment with pride and excitement. MP Ramesh Awasthi praised the Prime Minister, Union Ministers Hardeep Puri and Suresh Gopi, and the national leadership. He expressed his gratitude for the trust he has been given and said he sees this appointment as a testament to his background and commitment to local growth.

In addition to this position, he has served on the Standing Committee of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, one of Parliament's most important committees. He can take part in trade, commerce, and industry talks and oversight in this capacity, which helps to review and enhance policy in these crucial areas.

A recent major project for Kanpur MP Ramesh Awasthi visited the Chunniganj and Baradevi Metro Stations on Saturday. He was confident that the metro will be running from IIT to the Central Station by December. He claims that the detailed project report, or DPR, for the extension of the metro line from Barra-8 to Naubasta has been finished and that construction will shortly start.

FPJ Shorts
Evil! Man Brutally Beats Girlfriend After Smashing Her To The Ground At Crowded Petrol Pump In UP's Ghaziabad; VIDEO Surfaces
Evil! Man Brutally Beats Girlfriend After Smashing Her To The Ground At Crowded Petrol Pump In UP's Ghaziabad; VIDEO Surfaces
CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table For Class 10, 12 To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in
CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table For Class 10, 12 To Be OUT Soon At cbse.gov.in
Waaree Energies Closes With 56% Gain On Debut, Market Cap Hits ₹67,132 Crore
Waaree Energies Closes With 56% Gain On Debut, Market Cap Hits ₹67,132 Crore
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
Bharti Airtel's Q2 Income Soars To ₹41,728 Crore, A 12% YoY Surge; Check More Details
Read Also
UP: BJP Kanpur Workers Mistake RS MP For Lok Sabha Candidate Ramesh Awasthi; Garland Wrong Person...
article-image

Additionally, he intends to press the Chief Minister to expand metro connectivity to Chaubepur and the airport. He was briefed on the ongoing construction, including track work, traction, electrical, signaling, and telecom installations, by Metro Project Director Arvind Meena, Project Manager Azhar Sartaj, and Additional Chief Engineer (Civil) Brajesh Kumar Verma during the inspection of the elevated Baradevi metro station and the Chunniganj underground metro station. The metro line, which will run via Chunniganj, Parade, and Bada Chauraha from Motijheel to Kanpur Central, would be operating by December, according to metro officials who spoke to MP Awasthi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Kanpur Celebrates: MP Ramesh Awasthi Joins Key Petroleum Ministry Committee

Kanpur Celebrates: MP Ramesh Awasthi Joins Key Petroleum Ministry Committee

Understanding Corporate Actions And Their Impact On Your Demat Account

Understanding Corporate Actions And Their Impact On Your Demat Account

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored With Ambassador Of Homeopathic Medicines Award By BRICS Culture Media...

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored With Ambassador Of Homeopathic Medicines Award By BRICS Culture Media...