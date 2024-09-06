India's Urban Water Crisis: Why Rainwater Harvesting Is Key To Sustainable Solutions

In 2024, Bengaluru, a city once celebrated for its rapid growth and technological marvels, faced a quiet yet devastating crisis—water scarcity. As the city’s taps ran dry, residents were forced to confront the harsh reality that progress had come at a steep price. This struggle is not just Bengaluru’s story; it’s a tale echoed across India. In Rajasthan, a region where droughts have struck over 47 times in the last century, the people of Nagaur district have fought tirelessly for resources. Amidst this adversity, Dr. Sanju Purohit’s unwavering dedication has brought hope, turning despair into resilience for those in dire need.

Dr. Purohit’s work, Resource Management in The Desert Ecosystem Of Nagaur District: An Ecological Study of Land, Water, and Human Resources (2013), provided crucial insights that significantly improved the region’s water management systems. Her research led to enhancements in efficiency, sustainability, and policy, ultimately reducing costs and curbing water wastage in desert ecosystems.

A distinguished scholar with a Ph.D. in Geography, Dr. Purohit specializes in resource management within desert landscapes. Her academic career spans over two decades, including her current roles as an Associate Professor (Volunteer) at Akamai University and a Research Fellow at Azerbaijan State University of Economics. Her expertise is recognized globally, with publications in prestigious journals and invitations to speak at international conferences on sustainable development and environmental innovation.

Dr. Purohit’s commitment to education and research extends beyond academia, influencing non-governmental organizations working towards a greener planet. Her journey highlights the vital role of empowered women in addressing global challenges through research and innovation.

She has also authored a book on climate change titled Climate Chronicles: Unveiling the Past, Present, and Future of Global Sustainability. The book provides an extensive examination of the intricate dynamics shaping our planet's climate and the pressing need for sustainable solutions. It meticulously dissects the origins, evolution, and current state of climate change while offering a roadmap for the future. Dr. Purohit effectively discusses what climate change is, how it relates to global warming, and emphasizes the unprecedented levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. The book highlights the alarming proximity to surpassing the 1.5-degree Celsius threshold, a critical tipping point in global warming. The author underscores the severity of this crisis, noting the escalating extremes in weather patterns and the significant human influence on these changes.

In one of her articles, she discusses how the use of AI can improve the efficiency of disaster management. She advocates for promoting AI research by encouraging interdisciplinary studies and fostering partnerships between academic institutions, government agencies, and the private sector. This collaboration, she argues, can drive advancements in AI applications for disaster management. Dr. Purohit emphasizes the importance of continuous improvement through ongoing monitoring and adaptation of AI systems based on feedback from end-users and stakeholders. This approach, she believes, will help refine AI models and enhance their effectiveness in real-world scenarios.

In another paper, Dr. Purohit discusses the arrival of a new epoch, the Anthropocene, highlighting its impact on the entire planetary system. She posits that humans are the driving force that can make this new epoch either a boon or a bane. To live sustainably in this new age requires the collective and genuine efforts of society and policymakers; otherwise, surviving in this epoch will be challenging for the entire ecosystem. The article also assesses the importance of resilience in preserving nature. Dr. Purohit argues that the human population and the environment are intricately linked, and that social and ecological advancements should focus on the health of the biosphere. She suggests that this can only be achieved through a shift in perspective and actions, such as a collaborative approach between government agencies, policymakers, and society for the protection and restoration of biodiversity.

In conclusion, Dr. Sanju Purohit's contributions to the field of environmental geography and resource management are both profound and far-reaching. Her work has not only advanced academic knowledge but has also had tangible impacts on policy and practice, particularly in the management of water resources in arid regions. As a researcher, educator, entrepreneur, and speaker, she continues to inspire others and contribute to the global effort to address the pressing environmental challenges of our time. Her career is a testament to the importance of academic research in driving sustainable development and improving the lives of people in vulnerable regions.

For aspiring researchers and geography students, Dr. Purohit’s story is an inspiration, encouraging them to pursue a higher calling in their careers, just as she has done.

