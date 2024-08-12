India’s 111 Most Powerful Pillars Honoree, Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, Appointed As Jury At Prestigious World Culture Film Festival

Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer |

Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, an internationally acclaimed filmmaker with over 150 awards to her credit, has been honored as a jury member for several prestigious global film festivals, including the World Culture Film Festival in Los Angeles.

The prestigious jury for the festival, besides Dr. (Hon) Anusha Srinivasan Iyer, includes Dan Mirvish, director, screenwriter, producer, and author, whose award-winning feature, “18½,” is currently airing on Starz Network. Other jury members include Sweta Rai, an Oscar-shortlisted Hollywood film producer, director, writer; British-American director Sebastian Siegel; Sunil Sadarangani, a Mumbai-born, Los Angeles-based producer and writer; Alex Moreno, MPH; Jacques Thelemaque; Yifan Du, an editor, director, and producer; and Manasvi Mamgai, a former Miss India, actor, and producer, among others.

Known for her exceptional storytelling and cinematic expertise, Anusha Srinivasan Iyer's films like "Saare Sapne Apne Hain" and "The Wait" have earned her accolades worldwide.

Anusha’s new role as a jury member, besides the World Culture Film Festival in the US, includes the Ayodhya Film Festival, Chambal International Film Festival, Lakecity International Film Festival, Shunyatam International Film Festival, Everest International Film Festival, Kanchenjunga International Film Festival, Samskara International Film Festival, Yatha Katha Film Festival, Festival of Globe in San Francisco, and IFEFA in Australia among others.

Her prestigious selection as a jury member underscores Anusha's standing in the film industry and her commitment to fostering new talent and innovative storytelling worldwide. Dr. Anusha's extensive experience in evaluating films that explore profound philosophical themes, human resilience, cultural heritage, and environmental narratives adds immense value to these festivals. Her unique perspective, honed over decades of experience in filmmaking and as the founder of one of India's leading public relations and brand strategizing agencies, Naarad PR & Image Strategists, enriches the global cinematic stage.

Beyond her contributions to cinema, Dr. Anusha is a multifaceted personality deeply involved in various social causes. She donates almost all her earnings towards social causes and has opened her home and heart to over 111 rescue animals, aptly naming it Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary. Her commitment extends to animal welfare, environmental conservation through the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation, and mental health support through Zindagi Helpline. Recognized as one of India’s 111 Most Powerful Pillars of the Nation by the APJ Abdul Kalam-founded Lead India Foundation, Anusha continues to inspire and lead with her dedication to impactful social change.

Her involvement highlights her continued influence and dedication to the arts, ensuring that impactful and meaningful films receive the recognition they deserve. This prestigious role not only acknowledges her achievements but also amplifies her voice in the global film community, encouraging the celebration of diverse and powerful stories. Her holistic approach to activism and her unwavering dedication to creating positive change in society underscore her exceptional commitment to the progress of our nation.

