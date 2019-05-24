Gautam Gambhir to Vijender Singh: Performance of Indian sportsmen in Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 

The results of Lok Sabha Elections 2019 emerged as a winning moment for BJP, who left its rival Congress far behind with tally of winning seats reaching 300. In this election, some sportsmen also contested from various constituencies. While some of them emerged victorious, some others had to taste the loss. Some sportsmen even started their debut into politics with Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Here are the updates on how these sportsmen performed in the elections.

Gautam Gambhir (BJP) wins East Delhi seat

Gautam Gambhir played from the front foot in Lok Sabha Polls 2019, winning his Lok Sabha constituency of East Delhi. With over 6,95,109 total votes, the cricketer-turned politician and BJP leader was well ahead of his nearest rival Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely by 3,04,718 votes. Even AAP leader Atishi’s allegations on Gambhir of defaming her did not seem to affect the inclination of voters towards the former Indian cricketer.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore (BJP) wins Jaipur Rural seat

Former Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs Rajvardhan Rathore retained his seat in Jaipur Rural constituency in Lok Sabha Elections 2019. The constituency witnessed a tough fight, where Rathore won 8,11,626 votes leaving behind all his rivals. Known for his sportsman personality, Rathore served in the Indian Army and retired as Colonel. He even bagged a silver medal in 2004 Athens Olympics, and rose to fame after the feat.

Krishna Poonia (Congress) loses Jaipur rural seat

Krishna Poonia, former Indian athlete, was the nearest rival who lost to Rajvardhan Singh Rathore in Jaipur rural constituency. Congress candidate Poonia could not get 4,22,223 votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, thereby losing by 3,93,171 votes to Rathore. Poonia has clinched one gold medal in 2010 Commonwealth Games in discuss throw, and also bagged two bronze medals in 2006 and 2010 Asian Games.

Vijender Singh (Congress) loses South Delhi seat

Indian boxer and former Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh lost South Delhi constituency while contesting on a Congress ticket. BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri emerged winner on the seat as BJP retained all the seats in Delhi. With only 1,64,394 votes, Singh remained well behind of Bidhuri, who got 6,85789 votes.

Kirti Azad (Congress) loses Dhanbad seat

The former Indian cricketer and Congress leader lost from Dhanbad constituency to Pashupati Nath Singh of BJP. Kirti could only get 3,40,141 votes and lost to his BJP rival who accounted for 8,24,704 votes. Although Kirti was the nearest rival to Nath, the huge margin of votes clearly indicates that it was a big defeat for Azad. Azad was part of the Indian cricket squad which won 1983 World Cup.