From 104 Kg Mom To Paris Runway Queen: Priya Munjal Drops 44kg & Conquers Milan With Charu Parashar!

Mumbai: From battling post-pregnancy weight to preparing for Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks, Priya Munjal’s story reads like a modern Indian fairy tale grounded in grit, not magic. The proud mother of two has dropped 44kg—going from 104kg to a confident 60kg—and now steps onto global runways as Mrs India 1st Runner-Up (UMB Pageants), wearing couture by ace designer Charu Parashar.

Priya’s turning point arrived when motherhood’s demands, creeping kilos, and fading confidence began to collide. Instead of surrendering, she rebuilt her life with:

- Balanced, home-style meals over fad dieting

- Structured workouts and disciplined training

- A daily focus on mindset, self-belief, and emotional strength

The result is not just a leaner frame but a renewed identity. “This was no quick fix; it rebirthed my life and inspired my family,” she shares. Her journey mirrors the vision of UMB Pageants founder *Urmi Mala Baruah*, who champions real women whose stories challenge age and size stereotypes while celebrating individuality.

The new Indian woman on the world stage

As Mrs. India 1st Runner-Up, Priya represents the evolving Indian woman—rooted in culture, committed to family, yet ready for the global spotlight. Her path from local events to international fashion weeks stands on poise, resilience, and relentless hard work, sending a clear message: motherhood and ambition can walk the same ramp.

Paris–Milan calling: Priya x Charu Parashar x UMB

Priya now teams up with celebrated FDCI designer Charu Parashar, renowned for fusing ancient Indian motifs with fluid, contemporary silhouettes. Having impressed audiences in New York, Dubai, Toronto, and other fashion hubs, Charu will dress Priya in signature creations for Paris and Milan Fashion Weeks.

UMB Pageants completes the picture, curating a delegation of Priya and her fellow queens for these prestigious showcases. The casting is intentional: diverse body types, powerful backstories, and unapologetic representation of Bharat on the world’s most influential catwalks. Every stride Priya takes doubles as a statement for mothers, late bloomers, and dreamers who were told they were “too ordinary” or “too late.”

India’s confidence, globally amplified

Priya Munjal’s arc—from a 104kg mom questioning her reflection to a 60kg runway force—redefines what a “comeback” looks like. Backed by UMB Pageants and elevated by Charu Parashar’s artistic vision, she stands at the intersection of body positivity, high fashion, and Indian pride.

As Paris and Milan prepare to witness this new chapter, expect viral runway moments, emotional behind-the-scenes narratives, and a fresh definition of beauty that refuses to fit into a single size. For Priya, every step is proof: when determination meets opportunity, any stage can be yours.

Media and social updates from the shows will follow as Priya and Team UMB take India’s story to the world’s fashion capitals.