FreeTrains4Workers: Why isn’t it obvious?

The agony of migrant workers does not seem to end. After repeated pleas, the government made provisions for these mostly jobless migrant workers to go home. But now another hurdle hits them and that is to arrange for finance to buy a ticket (to go home).
Railways claims it is charging only standard fare from state governments which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by Railways. And that cost will have to be borne by every person that board the train. It is ironic that these stranded workers have been put to test yet again. So, it leaves another big question about what happens with once that cannot pay the fare.
BJP leader, Subramanian Swamy, had tweeted saying that this move by the government is foolish. But later he went to explain the government’s stand.
However, in another tweet, he explained that the central government will pay 80 per cent of the cost, while respective states pay 15 per cent of the total fare incurred during moving these distressed labourers.
Trying to voice the issues of these workers, Yogendra Yadav, national president of Swaraj India, has posted a series of tweets asking not to charge these distressed citizens of the country.
Meanwhile, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera posted the order in which it was stated that the state government will collect the ticket fare from the travellers and hand it over to Railways.
