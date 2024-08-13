 First Digital Doctor Of India, Dr. Joginder Singh Bedi Acknowledged At Achievers Conference In The Financial Capital Of India
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 12:51 PM IST
article-image

The first ever digital doctor of India, Dr. Joginder Singh Bedii was acknowledged for all his achievements at an award ceremony organised under the aegis of Achievers Conference recently in Mumbai. 

Dr. Bedi started his digital marketing venture under the name of Leadmagnet Pvt Ltd a decade and a half ago. His journey was not easy but he managed to overcome every obstacle and moved ahead converting his hardships into success. His passion to become successful digital marketer helped him leverage businesses in promoting their products, concepts and brands. “It has been a very satisfying journey for me as in addition to becoming a successful professional, I offered solutions to many businesses thus helping them grow in their respective fields,” stated Singh. 

When asked about the obstacles faced by him during this journey, Dr Bedi referred to the virtues and woes of being a pioneer in the field adding, “ I did not have an access to the experts in the field as the concept of digital marketing was new in India. On the other hand, I took liberty to experiment and learn which added to my expertise.” 

The digital marketer expressed gratitude to the organisers of Achievers Conference for bestowing the honour and acknowledging his contribution in the field of digital marketing.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

