 Experience the Power of Mantra Energy at Manavta Mahotsav: Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb’s Annual Sadhana Event Set for September
Manavta Mahotsav, marking the 54th birth anniversary of spiritual leader Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, will be celebrated with an uplifting mantra sadhana and the launch of a high impact animal healthcare initiative.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 12:45 PM IST
article-image
Manavta Mahotsav

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India],September 27: Mumbai will soon host one of the grandest spiritual events of the year at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul on September 29, 2024. Manavta Mahotsav celebrates the 54th birthday of Jain spiritual leader Param Gurudev Shree Namramuni Maharaj Saheb, featuring a unique mantra sadhana performed annually and the launch of impactful humanitarian projects.

Param Gurudev is a mantra siddhi sadhak of the Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra, a powerful mantra dedicated to the 23rd Jain Tirthankar, Parmatma Parshwanath. His connection to this mantra was revealed during a life-threatening experience when he unexpectedly began chanting it, despite never having heard or read it before. At a time when doctors had given him only five minutes to live, he invoked the mantra's energy, recovering from the delicate health condition. This moment led him to master the mantra through deep meditative practice.

Every year during Manavta Mahotsav, Param Gurudev conducts a special sadhana of Shree Uvasaggaharam Stotra with millions worldwide attesting to its transformative power. Those interested can join the event in person on September 29 at 9:00 AM at Paramdham Sadhana Sankul, Kalyan, or watch it live on www.youtube.com/ParasdhamTV. Participation and registration for the event is free. Param Gurudev is the founder of Parasdham, a socio-religious organisation with humanitarian and social initiatives across 100+ global centres.

This year’s Mahotsav also marks the inauguration of the ‘Always Care’ Animal Care Centre, a cutting-edge medical facility designed to treat injured, diseased, and disabled stray animals and birds. The centre, equipped with emergency wards, an ICU, an operation theatre, physiotherapy units, and other facilities, will serve as both a rehabilitation centre for animals ready to return to their natural habitats and a sanctuary for those needing lifelong care. Several distinguished personalities, political figures, and business leaders will be present at the launch of this landmark humanitarian initiative.

Additionally, the event will feature the prestigious Param Awards, honouring notable humanitarians and philanthropists for their contributions to social welfare.

A unique exhibition titled ‘Karma Exhibition’ is currently being held at Paramdham. The exhibition blends art, science, and culture to explore the effects of karma on life and how it can transform one’s destiny. The exhibit, created by over 150 Indian artists and taking more than 100,000 man-hours to complete, spans 50,000 square feet and features cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, projection mapping, and interactive science displays. The exhibition is open daily from 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM, and entry is free.


Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

