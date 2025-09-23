Early Dogecoin & Shiba Inu Investors Made 100s Of Multiple Returns; Where Can The Same Profits Be Expected Today

Early investors in Dogecoin and Shiba Inu earned returns in the hundreds of multiples, turning modest bets into large gains long before most knew about those tokens. Dogecoin surged from fractions of a cent to over $0.25, while SHIB multiplied many thousands of times during the 2021 to 2022 mania.

Remittix (RTX) is now being discussed in similar terms by some, as people wonder whether it could deliver the same kind of profit potential today. This article reviews what made DOGE and SHIB deliver those returns, where they are now, and whether Remittix might be the one offering the same upside going forward.

DOGE’s Early Days & What Drove The Multiples

Dogecoin started in late 2013 as a “joke coin” but with wide appeal. Early adopters bought DOGE at almost zero cost; memes, social media, and celebrity attention propelled it upward in waves.

By the time major platforms and influencers began supporting DOGE, its market cap had exploded, and the price got pushed by the story more than by the product. But rising supply and lack of major utility left certain ceilings to what could be done once lots of capital entered.

SHIB’s Rise & What It Teaches Us

Shiba Inu became a meme coin heavyweight after its launch in 2020. Early investors bought SHIB very cheaply, counting on community growth, token burns, and speculative demand. Price rises have often followed hype cycles or announcements, not consistent utility. Early holders made huge returns due to timing and patience; many later investors face much tougher odds.

Remittix Is Where You Can Expect The Same Profits Today

Remittix is being compared to DOGE and SHIB now by analysts who believe it might replicate similar return multiples for early believers, because it blends utility, credibility, and growth potential in a way those coins lacked in early stages.

DOGE and SHIB got those multiples because entry was almost zero-risk capital for many, and upside was huge due to speculative fervor. Remittix shares some speculative buzz, but adds functional product pieces that suggest more than just hype.

Remittix is now verified by CertiK and ranked number one among pre-launch tokens by CertiK. Its beta wallet is live, letting community members test crypto-to-bank transfers in over 30 countries.

The project has raised over $26.4 million, sold over 668 million RTX tokens, and the token price is $0.1130. Remittix has secured two central exchange listings after surpassing $20 million and $22 million milestones and is preparing for a third listing.

Here are features that make Remittix especially promising in replicating big returns:



Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries

Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency

Ranked number one among pre-launch tokens

Ideal for freelancers, remitters, and global earners

Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd

Which Token Could Deliver the Next Big Multiple

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed what happens when community energy, early adoption, and speculation align: massive returns. Today, DOGE trades around $0.26, with market cap limits that make replicating those early multiples harder.

SHIB has also seen its share of gains already, meaning new exponential moves will demand strong catalysts. Remittix, however, enters this cycle with a lower entry, delivering utility, measurable growth, and structural credibility. Remittix might be the best chance today to ride the kind of multiple returns early DOGE and SHIB investors saw.

