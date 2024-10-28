 Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored With Ambassador Of Homeopathic Medicines Award By BRICS Culture Media Forum In Moscow
e-Paper Get App
HomeLatest-newsDr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored With Ambassador Of Homeopathic Medicines Award By BRICS Culture Media Forum In Moscow

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored With Ambassador Of Homeopathic Medicines Award By BRICS Culture Media Forum In Moscow

Dr. Jain is the visionary behind Aarogya Super Speciality Modern Homeopathy in India, where he has pioneered innovative approaches that integrate homeopathy into mainstream healthcare, enhancing patient outcomes in critical conditions. His dedication to modernizing homeopathy and promoting its global accessibility has redefined the field.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 04:21 PM IST
article-image

Moscow: Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain, a renowned MD in Homeopathy and specialist in critical and surgical diseases, received the prestigious *Ambassador of Homeopathic Medicines Award* at a distinguished ceremony organized by the BRICS Culture Media Forum (BCMF) in Moscow. This honor celebrates Dr. Jain’s transformative contributions to modern homeopathy, particularly in critical care.

The BRICS Culture Media Forum, founded in 2011 and recognized as a beacon for peace and prosperity in BRICS Plus nations, is dedicated to honoring individuals who advance global harmony. BCMF’s recent Moscow conference underscored its support for the United Nations as a symbol of hope, with The Times of Russia reporting that the Forum’s initiatives are fostering collaboration across BRICS nations to address shared challenges.

Dr. Jain is the visionary behind Aarogya Super Speciality Modern Homeopathy in India, where he has pioneered innovative approaches that integrate homeopathy into mainstream healthcare, enhancing patient outcomes in critical conditions. His dedication to modernizing homeopathy and promoting its global accessibility has redefined the field.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Jain emphasized the deep spiritual bond between India and Russia: “What unites India and Russia is our profound spirituality; we are all believers at heart.” He highlighted the collaborative potential between the nations, remarking, “Our countries have tremendous potential to support one another across diverse sectors, working together to advance peace, love, and harmony.”

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: MHADA Fails To Provide Essential Details For Konkan Board Lottery, 2 Weeks After Launch
Maharashtra: MHADA Fails To Provide Essential Details For Konkan Board Lottery, 2 Weeks After Launch
'Don't Wanna Take Credit': Ishaan Khatter Shuts Down Viral Post For Claiming He Played Rajesh Khattar's Daughter In Sooryavansham
'Don't Wanna Take Credit': Ishaan Khatter Shuts Down Viral Post For Claiming He Played Rajesh Khattar's Daughter In Sooryavansham
'Humse Positive Ummeed Rakhiye': Mohammad Rizwan Sends Message To Fans After Being Appointed Pakistan's White-Ball Skipper; Video
'Humse Positive Ummeed Rakhiye': Mohammad Rizwan Sends Message To Fans After Being Appointed Pakistan's White-Ball Skipper; Video
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Announced At tnpsc.gov.in
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Announced At tnpsc.gov.in

The BRICS Culture Media Forum, a driving force in international partnerships spanning health, culture, and economic development, applauded Dr. Jain’s vision and commitment to making homeopathy an integral part of modern healthcare. Dr. Jain’s leadership reflects the synergy between ancient wisdom and contemporary medical science, marking a new era in global healing practices.

Dr. Jain’s recognition as a global ambassador of homeopathy underlines his mission to create a healthier, more harmonious world through unity, innovation, and shared purpose.

Disclaimer: This is a syndicated feed. The article is not edited by the FPJ editorial team.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News: PM Narendra Modi is addressing Indian community in Bahrain

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

Understanding Corporate Actions And Their Impact On Your Demat Account

Understanding Corporate Actions And Their Impact On Your Demat Account

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored With Ambassador Of Homeopathic Medicines Award By BRICS Culture Media...

Dr. Arpit Chopra Jain Honored With Ambassador Of Homeopathic Medicines Award By BRICS Culture Media...

Is It The Right Time To Buy Or Invest In Property? Is Real Estate Really Saturated?

Is It The Right Time To Buy Or Invest In Property? Is Real Estate Really Saturated?