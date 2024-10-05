Chhattisgarh: Block Hop Wins Hearts Of Mothers At Mama And Kids Wear Exhibition In Raipur's Gaurav Garden

Mothers explore stylish maternity and kids' wear at Block Hop's booth during the Mama and Kids Wear Exhibition in Raipur's Gaurav Garde | File Photo

Raipur: Block Hop, a standout brand in affordable maternity and kidswear, has taken center stage at the Mama and Kids Wear Exhibition and Mega Sale held at Gaurav Garden this Saturday. Running from October 5 to 6, the exhibition showcases an impressive array of established and emerging clothing brands, but it’s Block Hop that has truly captured the hearts of mothers.

With a commitment to blending style, comfort, and functionality, Block Hop is redefining how women embrace their growing bumps with confidence and elegance. Attendees at the exhibition were drawn to the brand not only for its chic designs but also for the sense of comfort it provides, making it a go-to choice for expectant and new mothers.

Garima, a satisfied customer, expressed her enthusiasm after purchasing clothes for her child, stating, “The fabric is premium and comfortable, and the prices are very affordable. We’ve been waiting for a Block Hop store in Raipur!” Similarly, Neha Gupta praised the brand’s offerings: “The fabric is amazing and skin-friendly, so I bought it in bulk.” Siddhi Jhabak echoed this sentiment, noting the appeal of the kids’ section but also expressing a desire for more options in the maternity line.

Bollywood diva Neha Dhupia, who attended the inaugural day of the exhibition, shared her excitement about the growing number of brands catering to mothers. “It’s an elating moment for me as a mother to see so many new and upcoming brands offering fresh options for women embracing their pregnancy and for infants to growing kids. There were very few options available before,” she remarked.

Block Hop is clearly on the rise, providing mothers with stylish, comfortable, and affordable choices that cater to their evolving needs. With such a positive reception at the exhibition, it’s no wonder that many are calling for a dedicated Block Hop store in Raipur. As the brand continues to flourish, expectant and new mothers can look forward to more fashionable options that celebrate both their style and motherhood.