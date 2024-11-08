 Bridging The Digital Divide: Eknath Shinde’s Mission To Make Maharashtra Tech-Savvy
Bridging The Digital Divide: Eknath Shinde’s Mission To Make Maharashtra Tech-Savvy

With digital literacy now essential for accessing opportunities and information, Eknath Shinde has taken proactive steps to bridge the digital divide in Maharashtra. His administration has introduced several initiatives aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure and providing citizens, especially those in rural areas, with the skills and resources needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, November 08, 2024, 01:55 AM IST
One of Shinde’s key initiatives is the Digital Maharashtra program, which has rolled out high-speed internet connectivity to underserved regions across the state. This expansion of digital infrastructure has allowed students, businesses, and government offices in remote areas to access online resources and services. Furthermore, Shinde has established community training centers in rural villages where people of all ages can learn basic computer skills and internet usage, empowering them to take advantage of digital opportunities.

Shinde’s focus on e-governance has also made it easier for citizens to access government services online, from applying for documents to receiving welfare benefits. By making Maharashtra a digitally inclusive state, Eknath Shinde is not only improving the quality of life for its residents but also positioning Maharashtra as a hub for tech-driven development and innovation.

Bridging The Digital Divide: Eknath Shinde's Mission To Make Maharashtra Tech-Savvy

