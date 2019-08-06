Latest News! Ayodhya dispute: 'Muslim sides admitted last prayer at mosque offered on Dec 16, 1959'

Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in SC: Nirmohi Akhara advocate's statement
"The Muslim sides have admitted that last prayer was offered at the mosque on Dec 16, 1959. Till 1934, they were offering regular prayer and after that, even Friday prayers were not offered."
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, in Lok Sabha
You say that it is an internal matter. But it is being monitored since 1948 by the UN, is that an internal matter? We signed Shimla Agreement & Lahore Declaration, what that an internal matter or bilateral?
Manish Tewari, Congress: In last 70 yrs, several times we saw demands
That union territories be converted into states but this is probably the first time in history that a state has been converted into union territory. There cannot be a bigger blow to federal structure than this.
Manish Tewari: You can scrap Article 371 too?
By imposing President's rule in the north eastern states, and using the rights of their Assemblies in the Parliament, you can scrap Article 371 too? What kind of Constitutional Precedent are you setting in the country?
M Tewari, Congress, in Lok Sabha: Indian constitution does not have only #Article370.
It also has Article 371 A to I. They provide special rights to Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Andhra, Sikkim etc. Today when you're scrapping Article 370,what message are you sending to these states?
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha: Parliament has the right to make laws on Jammu & Kashmir...ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in Lok Sabha
Main sadan mein jab jab Jammu and Kashmir rajya bola hoon tab tab Pakistan occupied Kashmir aur Aksai Chin dono iska hissa hain, ye baat hai.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha
Jammu & Kashmir is an integral part of Union of India. Kashmir ki seema mein PoK bhi aata hai...Jaan de denge iske liye!
I don't think you are thinking about PoK, you violated all rules and converted a state into a Union Territory overnight.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah moves the resolution to revoke #Article370 in Jammu and Kashmir, in Lok Sabha... ANI
Uttarakhand: Five passengers died, several feared trapped
When a boulder fell on their bus at Lambagad slide zone on Badrinath Highway today. Police team is present at the spot. Rescue operation is underway. More details awaited.
