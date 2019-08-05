Latest News! Delhi: Amit Shah addresses Rajya Sabha

Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress in Rajya Sabha: Entire valley is under curfew.
Political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war like situation in the state, so this should be discussed on priority
Source: ANI
Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament; Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in Rajya Sabha shortly.... ANI
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today.... ANI
