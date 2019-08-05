Latest News

By FPJ Bureau

Latest News! Delhi: Amit Shah addresses Rajya Sabha

Resolution revoking Article 370 from J&K moved in Rajya Sabha.

Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament....  ANI

Ghulam Nabi Azad,Congress in Rajya Sabha: Entire valley is under curfew.

Political leaders including three former chief ministers are under house arrest. There is a war like situation in the state, so this should be discussed on priority

Source: ANI

Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives at the Parliament; Union Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in Rajya Sabha shortly.... ANI

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament.... ANI

Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the Parliament. He will speak in Rajya Sabha at 11 am and in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today.... ANI

