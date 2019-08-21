Latest News! A helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarkashi

Latest News

ANI

Uttarakhand: A helicopter, carrying relief material to flood affected areas, has crashed in Uttarkashi. More details awaited.

Source: ANI

Rajnath Singh approves proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved various proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters.

Source: ANI

ED issues lookout notice against Chidambaram

Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues lookout notice against Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram

Source: ANI

SC Judge sends Chidambaram's plea seeking interim bail to CJI Ranjan Gogoi

Supreme Court Judge, Justice NV Ramana, sent the file of P Chidambaram’s plea seeking interim bail before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to pass the order

Source: ANI

Lawyers of P Chidambaram file Special leave petition for interim relief

Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea

Source: ANI

