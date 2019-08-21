Latest News! A helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarkashi

A helicopter carrying relief material crashes in Uttarkashi
Uttarakhand: A helicopter, carrying relief material to flood affected areas, has crashed in Uttarkashi. More details awaited.
Source: ANI
Rajnath Singh approves proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved various proposals for re-organisation of Army Headquarters. The approval has been given based on a detailed internal study conducted by the Army Headquarters.
Source: ANI
ED issues lookout notice against Chidambaram
Enforcement Directorate (ED) issues lookout notice against Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram
Source: ANI
SC Judge sends Chidambaram's plea seeking interim bail to CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Supreme Court Judge, Justice NV Ramana, sent the file of P Chidambaram’s plea seeking interim bail before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi to pass the order
Source: ANI
Lawyers of P Chidambaram file Special leave petition for interim relief
Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in Supreme Court by lawyers of P Chidambaram seeking interim relief against yesterday's order of the Delhi High Court canceling Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea
Source: ANI
