Latest News! Unnao rape case: SC to pass order on transfer of cases at 2pm

Unnao rape case: CJI says, we will come back at 2 PM and pass order on transfer of cases
Unnao rape case: CJI Ranjan Gogoi says, "We will come back at 2 PM and pass an order on transfer of cases on all the five cases and medical attention to the victim & her lawyer. Doctors are the best judges, they can decide whether she and her lawyer can be airlifted to Delhi."
Unnao rape case: CJI asks Solicitor General to investigate in 7 days
- Unnao rape case: Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, 'How much time do you need (for investigating the accident of Unnao rape survivor & others)?' Solicitor General says, 'A month'. CJI replies 'A month? No, investigate in 7 days.'
- Chief Justice asks, 'What is the condition of the victim? Solicitor General says, 'She is on ventilator' CJI asks 'Is she in the condition to move? We don’t want to move the victim, she can be airlifted. We can ask AIIMS.'
BJP expels rape accused MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar
- Three police personnel - including two women cops, appointed for the security of Unnao rape survivor, have been suspended.
- CBI Joint Director Sampat Meena appears in SC in connection with Unnao rape case
After free Metro ride, Delhi government offers free electricity upto 200 units
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Those in Delhi, who consume up to 200 units of electricity, need not pay their electricity bills; they will get a zero electricity bill. Consumers of 201-400 units of electricity will receive approximately 50% subsidy.
Unnao rape case: In a letter dated 15th July, Mahendra Singh, lawyer of Unnao rape survivor
Unnao rape case: Wrote to Unnao District Magistrate (DM) to urgently grant him a weapon license. Letter states, "I have apprehension that I could be murdered in future."
Unnao rape case: SC seeks presence of the responsible CBI officer till 12 noon today in Court
SC seeks presence of the responsible CBI officer till 12 noon today in Court, to inform it about progress in the case. CJI Ranjan Gogoi also seeks full details of investigation about the status in the case. SC also says it is likely to transfer trials in the case. Chief Justice of India also asked Solicitor General to interact with Central Bureau of Investigation regarding the case.
Delhi Resident Doctor: Our strike is against some provisions of NMC Bill. Resident doctors have been withdrawn from services.
Faculty&consultants are providing services. If govt doesn't listen to us then it would be counted as one of the blackest days in history of medical fraternity.
Delhi: Resident doctors sit on strike in AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) against National Medical Commission (NMC) Bill, 2019. Resident Doctors Association is observing a one-day strike against provisions of National Medical Commission Bill,across the nation today
Delhi: Resident Doctors Association is observing a one-day strike against provisions of National Medical Commission Bill,across the nation today.
