Latest News! Unnao rape case: SC to pass order on transfer of cases at 2pm

- Unnao rape case: Chief Justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi asks Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, 'How much time do you need (for investigating the accident of Unnao rape survivor & others)?' Solicitor General says, 'A month'. CJI replies 'A month? No, investigate in 7 days.'

- Chief Justice asks, 'What is the condition of the victim? Solicitor General says, 'She is on ventilator' CJI asks 'Is she in the condition to move? We don’t want to move the victim, she can be airlifted. We can ask AIIMS.'

(Source ANI)