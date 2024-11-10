ACIW Charity Mela 2024: A Fun-Filled Day Of Shopping, Interaction & More

ACIW Charity Mela 2024 | Instagram

The American Club for International Women Mumbai (ACIW Mumbai) is thrilled to announce the return of its much-anticipated ACIW Charity Mela, taking place at the prestigious Trident BKC on Sunday, November 10, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Organised by a dedicated group of international women, this 100% volunteer-run club led by Sanskruti Mehta, President of ACIW Mumbai, promises a vibrant day filled with unique shopping experiences, interactive engagements, and the opportunity to support worthy causes throughout Maharashtra.

The ACIW Charity Mela has become a beloved tradition, renowned for its diverse array of vendors and strong commitment to philanthropy. This year, the mela is elevating the experience with new interactive elements, giving attendees the opportunity not only to shop but also to engage directly with artisans and creators. From handcrafted goods and sustainable brands to specialty food and wellness products, the mela offers something for everyone, creating an enriching outing for families, friends, and shoppers alike.

“Each year, the ACIW Charity Mela brings together our community in Mumbai to celebrate the spirit of giving back,” said Ravit Kedem, VP of Charities for the American Club for International Women Mumbai. “This year, we’re excited to introduce new interactive elements that allow attendees to connect with vendors on a deeper level, enhancing both the shopping experience and our mission to support those in need.”

With proceeds directed to various charities across Maharashtra, the ACIW Charity Mela exemplifies the club’s mission of giving back. Organisations dedicated to women’s and children’s welfare, healthcare, and education will benefit directly from this event. Esteemed charities present at this year’s mela include WIT (Women's India Trust), Om Creation, Amba, Fellowship of the Physically Handicapped, and Bookwallah, among others. Last year, proceeds from the charity mela were distributed to impactful organizations such as Access Life, Mann, and YODA. This year, ACIW aims to surpass that milestone with the support of our community and engaging vendor experiences.

In addition to shopping, the event will feature a variety of live demonstrations and interactive booths, allowing visitors to learn about the crafts and skills behind the products. As an open event, it is perfect for those seeking unique holiday gifts or wanting to discover NGOs and home-grown brands making a difference.

Honorary President Melissa Cline shared her enthusiasm: “I am thrilled to see the dedication of ACIW members and the impact of this annual mela. The ACIW Charity Mela represents compassion in action, bringing together international women to support the incredible work being done here in Mumbai. It’s a chance for us to give back to a community that has given us so much.”

Further Details:

Event: ACIW Charity Mela 2024

Date: Sunday, November 10, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Location: Trident BKC, Mumbai

Entry: Open to the public