5 big talking points from BJP’s sweeping ‘triumph’ in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading Bharatiya Janata Party towards what is certain to be a resounding victory for a second term in office. Until 4.30 p.m., the BJP had won five seats and was leading in 294 of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls in seven phases, demolishing the combined opposition with the Congress Party stuck with a lead in only 50 seats, according to the trends. Modi himself was leading in Varanasi with a margin of over 4.3 lakh votes while party president Amit Shah was ahead in Gandhinagar in their home state of Gujarat by over 5.5 lakh votes.

As BJP looks set to return to power, here are five takeaways from Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

Nationalism is a bigger issue than economy: That demonetisation and GST have been big failures is clear to all by now. But, it did not turn out to be a big election issue at all in hindsight. A bitter election battle that was fought on the lines of ‘tera baap bhrashtachari’ and ‘chowkidar chor hai’ was perhaps eventually won the nationalism wave (read Balakot strikes). Narendra Modi’s ‘I did it’ might have sounded egoistic but it clearly did the trick.

Click here for Live Updates of Lok Sabha Election Results 2019

India willing to accept saffron leaders: Move over secularism, Hindutva is here to stay. There was a major controversy when BJP fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Thakur from Bhopal. However, her impressive performance as well as that of another controversial saffron leader, Sakshi Maharaj, proves that India to ready to steer away from the secularism path and accept leaders having strong religious motives with open arms.

Rahul Gandhi is no match for Modi: The Congress President can call PM ‘chor’, promise NYAY to those suffering, but nothing that guarantee him victory over Modi, it seems. Election after election Modi has had the upper hand over Rahul. There were subtle hints that this election might change that. However, the Modi wave has only come back stronger, and swept Rahul further away from political success. Time for the Congress Prez to give up?

Arvind Kejriwal is just an ‘Aam’ politician: Aam Aadmi Party’s debacle in Lok Sabha Elections 2019 proves he is no longer the politician who came to power in Delhi promising ‘sweeping’ change. His entire election campaign was centred around criticism of Modi. Kejriwal even went to the extent of claiming BJP may get him assassinated like Indira Gandhi. The results clearly prove that the ‘aam’ junta is not interested in his histrionics.

Mamata took BJP too lightly: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee brazenly took on BJP, perhaps underestimating that Modi-Shah magic could work in Bengal too. All the controversy over ‘Jai Shree Ram’ chants and not allowing BJP leaders to hold rallies in the state presented Mamata as a tyrannical leader of sorts, and not ones to lose out on the opportunity, the two BJP bigwigs took the best advantage of the scenario and have made massive inroads into TMC territory.