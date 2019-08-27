Latest News! J&K Police claims Shah Faesal did not have any document to prove that he was going to complete an academic course in Harvard University

Trainer aircraft VT-AVV crashes at #Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip, no injuries reported
City Magistrate, says, "6 people were on-board the aircraft when it crashed after one of its wheels got stuck in a wire during landing. All 6 people are safe with no injuries."
Source: ANI
Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the residence of late #ArunJaitley
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit the residence of Arun Jaitley at 11 am to pay tributes to him and extend condolences to the bereaved family.
Source: ANI
Bengaluru: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
Felicitates Nalin Kumar Kateel as he takes charge as Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief.
Source: ANI
Supreme Court says the Registrar Listing will look into the urgent listing of pleas filed by the 15 Karnataka MLAs
Seeking direction to quash and set aside the July 25 order of the Karnataka Speaker rejecting their resignations.
Source: ANI
Kiran Isher, a resident of POONCH, J&K is taking 3 idols of Lord Ganesha, including a 6.5ft idol
'India-Pak Border cha Raja' to her home city from Mumbai.Says,"I've been doing it for last 10 yrs to boost the morale of our jawans&instill a feeling of harmony among citizens"
Source: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of Arun Jaitley
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the residence of late former Union Finance Minister #ArunJaitley to pay tributes to him and meet his family.
Source: ANI
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets, "Honoured PV Sindhu who created history and made India proud
Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets, "Honoured PV Sindhu who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton ChampionshipSports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets, "Honoured PV Sindhu who created history and made India proud by winning the World Badminton Championship for the first time! My best wishes to her in her pursuit to bring more glory to India."
Source: ANI
Mumbai Police registers a case against unknown persons for making a fake social media account of Sandeep Patil
Maharashtra: Mumbai Police registers a case against unknown persons for making a fake social media account of Former India batsman and chairman of selectors, Sandeep Patil. The accused allegedly messaged cricketers from the fake account and asked them for their numbers.
Source: ANI
15 people killed after a truck overturns on two tempos in district Shahjahanpur
15 people killed after a truck overturns on two tempos in district Shahjahanpur. CM Yogi Adityanath has taken cognizance of the incident and directed district administration to provide medical care to those injured and appropriate compensation.
Source: ANI
Opposition leaders walkout from Puducherry assembly after govt didn't consider no confidence motion notice against Speaker
Opposition leaders walkout from Puducherry assembly after govt didn't consider no confidence motion notice against Speaker. NR Congress leader, N Rangaswamy, "Speaker's conduct is partisan in manner. Asked CM to consider notice but he didn't give proper response so we walked out"
Source: ANI
BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on portfolio allocation to State Ministers, says no difference of opinion at all
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa in Bengaluru on portfolio allocation to State Ministers: There is no difference of opinion at all.
Source: ANI
53rd Battalion of CRPF, Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation apprehended two terrorists in Baramulla
Central Reserve Police Force: 53rd Battalion of CRPF, Army and Jammu & Kashmir Police conducted a joint operation and apprehended two terrorists in Baramulla, J&K; warlike stores recovered.
Source: ANI
Krishna, mother of Sumit Nagal who won the first set against Roger Federer in the first round of US Open
Krishna, mother of Sumit Nagal who won the first set against Roger Federer in the first round of US Open, today: We were happy to see him play today's match. Sumit idolises Rafael Nadal. I hope Sumit does well in future & continues to bring glory to the nation.
Arvind Kejriwal: This is an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream& install water meters.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal: This is an open invite to the people of Delhi to join the mainstream& install water meters. Only those consumers who have installed meters before 30 November will get the benefit of this scheme
Source: ANI
Interim Party President Sonia Gandhi, to decide the next Delhi Congress President today
Meeting to decide the next Delhi Congress President to be held at the residence of Interim Party President Sonia Gandhi, today.
Source: ANI
Delhi Police Special Cell today arrested two inter-state arms traffickers
Delhi Police Special Cell today arrested two inter-state arms traffickers and recovered 23 illegal pistols and 50 live cartridges from their possession.
Source: ANI
Delhi Police Special Cell arrests two inter-state arms traffickers, 23 illegal pistols and 50 live cartridges seized
Delhi Police Special Cell today arrested two inter-state arms traffickers and recovered 23 illegal pistols and 50 live cartridges from their possession.
Source: ANI
PM Narendra Modi: India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory. Happy to have met PV Sindhu.
PM Narendra Modi: India’s pride, a champion who has brought home a Gold and lots of glory. Happy to have met PV Sindhu. Congratulated her and wished her the very best for her future endeavours.
Source: ANI
An Indian Army mountaineering expedition team summited Mount Kun peak in the Ladakh region on 16 August 201
An Indian Army mountaineering expedition team summited Mount Kun peak in the Ladakh region on 16 August 2019. The 22 member team comprised of 14 officers including 10 women officers, one Junior Commissioned Officer and seven other ranks.
Source: ANI
Punjab and Haryana High Court reject parole plea of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh
Punjab and Haryana High Court has rejected parole plea of Dera Sacha Sauda chief & rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. The plea was filed by his wife.
Source: ANI
Supreme Court extends interim protection granted to Chidambaram from arrest in INX Media case
INX Media case: Supreme Court extends interim protection granted to senior advocate P Chidambaram from arrest in a case being probed by Enforcement Directorate. SC to continue to hear tomorrow plea of P Chidambaram against Delhi HC order dismissing his anticipatory plea.
Source: ANI
Rahul Gandhi meets flood-affected people at a relief camp in Wayanad
Kerala: Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi meets flood-affected people at a relief camp at St Thomas’ Church in Wayanad.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: We want small, medium, micro, nano or large entrepreneurs to carry on with their business without a worry.
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Whatever be the size- small, medium, micro, nano or large entrepreneurs of this country, we want them to carry on with their business without a worry.
Director of Education, Jammu and Kashmir: We had already declared primary and middle schools open, we are also declaring High schools open in all areas where restrictions have been removed.
Director of Education, Jammu and Kashmir, Younis Malik: We had already declared primary and middle schools open, from tomorrow we are declaring open High schools in all those areas where restrictions have been removed.
Pakistan Minister Fawad Chaudhry tweets,'Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is considering complete closure of air space to India.'
J&K Police claims Shah Faesal, who was stopped at the IGI airport from flying to the US, did not have any document supporting his claim that he was going to complete an academic course in Harvard University.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police has claimed that Shah Faesal, who was stopped at the IGI airport from flying to the US earlier this month, did not have any document to support his claim that he was travelling to Boston to complete an academic course in Harvard University.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)