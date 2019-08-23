Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

- Finance Minister: Banks have now decided to pass on any rate cut through MCLR reduction to benefit all borrowers. This will result in reduced EMIs for housing loans, vehicles & other retail loans, by directly linking repo rates to the interest rates

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: BS4 vehicles purchased up to March 2020 will all remain operational for their entire period of registration.

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Next week we will be coming with one more set of announcement. You may expect us to talk to you twice more in the near future.

(Source ANI)