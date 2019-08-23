Latest News! Delegation of opposition party leaders to visit Srinagar tomorrow

A delegation of Opposition party leaders to visit SRINAGAR tomorrow. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, CPI's D Raja, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, RJD's Manoj Jha will also be a part of the delegation.
Jammu and Kashmir Police: Director General of Police (J&K), Dilbag Singh, sanctions scholarship of Rs 2.67 lakh for 32 wards of Police martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the nation.
(Source ANI)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Banks will pass benefit of rate cut through MCLR reduction to all borrowers
- Finance Minister: Banks have now decided to pass on any rate cut through MCLR reduction to benefit all borrowers. This will result in reduced EMIs for housing loans, vehicles & other retail loans, by directly linking repo rates to the interest rates
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: BS4 vehicles purchased up to March 2020 will all remain operational for their entire period of registration.
- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman: Next week we will be coming with one more set of announcement. You may expect us to talk to you twice more in the near future.
(Source ANI)
Rating agency Moody’s has slashed India's GDP growth forecast to 6.2 percent from the earlier 6.8 percent for 2019.
Sources: Financial Action Task Force (FATF)'s Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering has put Pakistan in the lowest category called Enhanced (Expedited) Follow Up
Source: ANI
Uttarakhand: A relief helicopter crashed in Tikochi area near cloud burst hit Arakot, today. People on board including Pilot and Co-pilot have sustained minor injuries.
Source: ANI
Aircel Maxis case: Court reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of Chidambarams for 3 September
A Delhi Court Friday refused to adjourn the Aircel-Maxis case against former Union finance minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti on the pleas by CBI and ED, which sought the adjournment saying that another case pertaining to INX Media involving them was pending before the Supreme Court.
Source: PTI
PM Narendra Modi in Paris: We took many strong decisions Within 75 days of coming to power
PM Narendra Modi in Paris: In new India, the way in which action is being taken against corruption, nepotism, loot of people's money, terrorism, this has never happened before within 75 days of the new Govt coming to power we took many strong decisions. (Source: ANI)
PM Narendra Modi: We did away with practice of triple talaq; injustice cannot be done to Muslim women in new India. (Source PTI)
PM Narendra Modi: India will achieve most of the climate change goals set for 2030, in the next year and a half. (Source PTI)
Jammu and Kashmir: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the line of control (LoC) in the Naushera sector. In the firing, an Indian soldier from Gorkha Rifles, Rajib Thapa has lost his life
Source: ANI
West Bengal: 6 dead and 27 injured after a wall of a temple, where people were gathering to celebrate Janmastami, collapsed in Kachua, North 24 Pargana, earlier today.
Source: ANI
Coimbatore CP on terror alert in TN: No alarming situation, no need to worry about anything
Sumeet Saran, Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore City: We got information that 6 terrorists have come to Tamil Nadu and they are moving towards Coimbatore. Keeping that in view, we have put a general alert. There is no alarming situation. There is no need to worry about anything.
Source: ANI
Supreme Court grants interim protection from arrest to former Union Minister P Chidambaram, till August 26 in connection with INX media case probed by Enforcement Directorate
Source: ANI
At least two killed, over 20 injured in a stampede at a temple in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for the families of the deceased.
Source: PTI
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at a function to celebrate 10 yrs of Competition Law Enforcement in Delhi
After first 10 yrs under the globalised India context, you're looking at new economy&therefore, from today I would think Competition Commissioners getting it to CCI 2.0
Source: ANI
Supreme Court issues notice to Central government after hearing three petitions
Which had challenged the constitutional validity of 'The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 (Triple Talaq law)
Source: ANI
Five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi
Begins today's hearing in the Ayodhya Ram Temple-Babri Masjid land case in Supreme Court.
Source: ANI
NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman calls for 'extraordinary' steps to tackle 'unprecedented' situation in the financial sector
#WATCH United States, United Kingdom & Canada
At UN meet on Safety of Religious Minorities, in New York, slam Pakistan & China for discrimination against religious minorities
Source: ANI