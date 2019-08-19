Latest News! All middle-level schools to re-open across Kashmir valley from Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on bilateral visits to France, UAE, and Bahrain, he will also attend the G7 summit in Biarritz, France from 22nd to 26th August. He will be meeting the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral, regional and international matters of mutual interest.

PM Modi would receive the Order of Zayed, the highest civil decoration of the UAE which was conferred earlier in April 2019 in recognition of leadership of Prime Minister Modi for giving a big boost to bilateral relations between the two countries.

Source: ANI