Latest News! Indian Parliament gets Dynamic Lighting Facade

#KarnatakaFloods: 48 people have lost their lives and 12 people are missing, due to floods in the state Source: ANI
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan leaves from Thiruvananthapuram
He will visit flood-affected areas of Wayanad and Malappuram today
Source: ANI
85 people have died in 14 districts of #Kerala between 8th & 12th August due to floods; 53 reported missing Source: ANI
Shivamogga: Karnatakafgf CM BS Yediyurappa today visited Hegalatti in Thirthahalli Taluk
Where landslide devastated over 40 hectares of land. #KarnatakaFloods
Source: ANI
Maharashtra: Death toll due to flood in all five districts of Pune division (Sangli, Kolhapur, Satara, Pune and Solapur) rises to 43.
3 still missing. 4,74,226 people have been evacuated from 584 villages. 596 temporary shelter camps have been set up for evacuated people.
Source: ANI
Maharashtra: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)
Continue rescue and relief operations in Shirol, Kolhapur. NDRF teams also carrying fodder with them for affected animals
Source: ANI
Defence PRO on #MaharashtraFloods: Deinduction of some of the teams have started.
Most are now involved in distributing relief material&medicines. 2.5 tons of ration delivered to villages of Rajapur & Rajapur Wadi. Medical camp doctors along with medical supplies sent to villages
Source: ANI
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: An elderly couple fight off two armed robbers.
Who barged into the entrance of their house & tried to strangle the man, in Tirunelveli. The incident took place on the night of August 11.
Source: ANI
IndiGo flight 6E 636 from Nagpur to Delhi returned to taxiway from runway
After the aircraft detected serious error & pilot decided to abort the take-off. Passengers were de-boarded. Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari was also on-board the flight
Source: ANI
Kanpur: 1 dead, 4 critically injured after a boiler at a factory in Panki exploded
Injured admitted to hospital. The factory deals with construction of parts of train
Source: ANI
Ayodhya land case: Hearing in the case has started in Supreme Court
It is the 5th day of the day-to-day hearing in the case
Source: ANI
#UPDATE: Three more fishermen were apprehended by Sri Lankan Navy near Delft island.
Total 7 fishermen of Rameswaram have been apprehended and taken to Kangesanthurai naval camp. #TamilNadu Quote Tweet
Source: ANI
Maharashtra: 14 children injured after a bus they were travelling in skidded off the road
In Vada of Palghar district, early morning today. All the injured have been admitted to hospital.
Source: ANI
Katni, Madhya Pradesh: A tiger has fallen in a well in Pipariyakala village of Barhi
Forest Department's team present at the spot. Rescue operation underway
Source: ANI
Army chief General Bipin Rawat: If the adversary wants to activate the LoC, that's his choice
Everybody does precautionary deployment, we should not get too concerned about it. As far as the Army and other services are concerned, we have to be always prepared.
Source: ANI
Supreme Court says, "will consider an urgent listing of plea filed by Anuradha Bhasin
The Executive Editor of Kashmir Times challenging the restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the revocation of Article 370".
Source: ANI
Dinesh Sharma, Deputy CM: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra should be visiting Sonbhadra with a feeling of remorse
Because the incident is in a way linked to land acquisition done earlier by ruling Congress leaders, but I think she is going as a part of media trial or political stunt.
Source: ANI
Wayanad: Congress MP from the constituency
Rahul Gandhi visited a relief camp at St. Jude’s Shrine, Chundale, today. #KeralaFloods
Source: ANI
Overall automobile sales in India down by 18.71% in July 2019
Total vehicles (including 2 and 3 wheelers) sales were 18,25,148 as compared to 22,45,223 vehicles sold in July 2018.
Source: ANI
Businessman Ratul Puri has moved a plea in Delhi High Court
Challenging dismissal of his anticipatory bail plea by the trial court in AgustaWestland money laundering case. High Court to hear the matter today.
Source: ANI
Entire legislative party of Sikkim Democratic Front
Except former Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling, to join Bharatiya Janata Party later today
Source: ANI
Dantewada: In a first, Independence-Day parade
Here will be led by a female platoon of Bastariya Battalion of CRPF & 'Danteshwari Ladake', a 30-member all women Anti-Naxal Commando Unit which also includes surrendered women Naxals. #Chhattisgarh
Source: ANI
Odisha: Movement of trains halted temporarily on Sambalpur-Titlagarh section
Since early morning today due to water flowing over track at many locations. Train services to resume after water level recede
Source: ANI
Kolkata Magistrate Metropolitan Court issues arrest warrant against Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
In connection with a case filed by an advocate Sumeet Chowdhury over Tharoor's 'Hindu-Pakistan' comment.
Source: ANI
All Metro stations will remain open on Independence Day (August 15)
Bbut parking at Metro stations will be closed from 6 am on 14th August (Wednesday) till 2pm on 15th August 2019 (Thursday).
Source: ANI
A Special Court has postponed judgment in BR Shetty extortion & attempt to murder case, till 20 August
Jailed gangster Chhota Rajan (in file pic) and 4 others are accused in the case. Hotelier BR Shetty was fired upon in 2013 allegedly by henchmen of Chhota Rajan in Mumbai.
Source: ANI
Air Marshal SK Ghotia: Rescue operations are underway since 8th August
Currently, operations are underway in Hampi, people are being rescued&being taken to Vijayanagar. We have appointed the base commander of Belagavi Air Force camp as the task force commander. #KarnatakaFloods
Source: ANI
Rahul Gandhi: Dear Governor (J&K), a delegation of opposition
Leaders & I will take you up on your gracious invitation to visit J&K and Ladakh. We won’t need aircraft but please ensure us freedom to travel&meet people, mainstream leaders & our soldiers stationed there.
Source: ANI
Tripura: Members of National Liberation Front (NLFT), SD faction
Surrendered today in Ambassa in presence of CM Biplab Kumar Deb. NLFT SD had signed a Memorandum of Settlement with Tripura government & Union Home Ministry on August 10.
Source: AN
Hearing on petition filed in Supreme Court by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of curfew
Blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels & other restrictions from J&K: SC asks govt,'how long you are going to continue this? (restrictions)...cont
Source: ANI
Kerala: Noushad,a cloth vendor in Kochi, donated new clothes kept for Eid sale to flood-affected people of the region
Says,'My intention was to help people, by God's grace video went viral. Some ppl from Dubai called me saying they change their Eid plans&gave money to relief fund'
Source: ANI
J&K Principal Secy (Planning Commission) R Kansal: We saw disturbances in the state in 2008 & 2016 too
There were 37 deaths in 1st week of 2016, but in last 1 week there hasn't been a single casualty. By imposing reasonable restrictions at least we've been able to save human lives.
Source: ANI
Priyanka Gandhi visits Sonbhadra, 10 people from village had died in firing over land dispute
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visits Ubha village of Sonbhadra. Ten people from the village had died in firing last month over a land dispute.
(Source ANI)
Plea filed against Delhi Police for printing 'Republic Day' instead of 'Independence Day' in advisory
(Source ANI)
Court frames charges against Kuldeep Sengar for alleged murder of Unao rape survivor's father in judicial custody
- Court also frames charges against Sengar, others for alleged murder of rape survivor's father in judicial custody
- Court frames charges against Kuldeep Sengar, others for allegedly assaulting, framing Unnao rape survivor's father in Arms Act case in 2018
(Source PTI)
Maharashtra Floods: NDRF has establish medical camp in Sangli
Maharashtra Floods: National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has established a medical camp on Haripur road in Sangli. Two doctors of NDRF along with paramedics and support staff with essential medicines are present there to ensure medical help to people.
(Source ANI)
Indian Meteorological Department (IMD): An Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on Richter scale struck Jammu & Kashmir at 4:20 pm, today... (Source ANI)
Mamata Banerjee says more Durga Pujas being held in the state after TMC came to power
More Durga pujas being held in Bengal after TMC came to power: Mamata on BJP's charge that it is being curtailed in the state.
Source: PTI
Situation in Jammu has acquired normalcy: Divisional Commissioner (JAMMU), Sanjeev Verma
Divisional Commissioner (JAMMU), Sanjeev Verma: Situation in Jammu has acquired normalcy, in the whole of the Jammu province. In some of the districts, we have maintained prohibited precautions only to maintain a level of regulation.
Source: ANI
Indian Parliament gets Dynamic Lighting Facade
Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Dynamic Facade Lighting of the Parliament House Estate.
