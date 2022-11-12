Apna.co records 50 mn professional networking conversations in the last 90 days

Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The platform enables professional networking among the rising workforce through several algorithms and technology tools. While professional networking was always restricted to the white-collar job market, it has now become a mainstream activity for the rising workforce to grow in their careers.

Apna.co - India's leading jobs and professional networking platform, witnessed a sizable rise in professional networking among the rising workforce and such conversations touched a whopping 50 million in Quarter 3, 2022 (July, August, and September), on its platform.

In October this year, around 14 million professional connections were made on the platform. We also recorded 13 million plus professional conversations during the last month. Apna also recorded a feed traffic of around 2 million in the past month.

The platform supported above 5 million community users in the previous quarter (Q2).

Read Also Meta plans to shut down Portal, smartwatches projects

Out of 26 million users on Apna.co, 80 percent have been utilising Apna's professional networking. 40 percent of these users are from Tier II and beyond. Cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkata and Lucknow saw a surge in users building their professional networks and engaging with their peers.

It is also noteworthy that around 40 percent of creators on the platform prefer languages other than English. In fact, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Bengali were the most preferred languages on Apna's platform apart from English.

Women are also unlocking their potential through professional networking. According to Apna.co's recent data shows that at the beginning of November, more than 5 lakh women are using Apna's platform to create professional content.

Every 1 in 5 posts is in fact created by women on the platform. Maximum networking by women has taken place in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune and Kolkata.

Apna facilitates professional networking through various advanced tech algorithms and tools, which in turn, has enabled an extensive and diverse discovery of professionals working in similar fields.

Post-COVID, community engagement has emerged more prominently as a significant communication channel, as it allows people to share their opinions and views on a common platform. It has helped people in standing together for each other, while being a part of a larger group, thereby fostering a sense of belonging and oneness.

Speaking on how networking and fostering professional relationships has become so crucial in today's world, Mr. Karthik Manivannan, COO, Communities at Apna.co, commented, "Today's workforce strongly advocates professional networking to grow in their career journeys, upskill themselves and learn from their peers in the industry and Apna's recent data is a testimony to this. We are highly encouraged seeing the recent numbers and will continue building and evolving our platform for the workforce to support our users in their careers."

In order to provide its users with more chances for hyperlocal employment, Apna is currently trying to expand even further into the country in the upcoming months. With more than 26 million users and 300,000+ employer partners, the platform is accessible in 70+ Indian cities.

With inputs from Agencies

Read Also US consumer sentiment slumps; inflation expectations edge up