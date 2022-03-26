WHO Goodwill ambassador Yohei Sasakawa speaks about how COVID-19 has left a trailing effect on Leprosy patients in India

Though COVID-19 pandemic has gripped the world, India accounts for over half of the world’s new leprosy patients, according toWHO. Despite Indiabeing declared "leprosy-free" in 2005, the country still accounts for over half (almost 60per cent) of the world's new leprosy patients.

Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Jharkhand contributed 76 per cent of the new leprosy cases, data by National Leprosy Eradication Programme (NLEP) shows.

In the past 18 months or more,there was an estimated 30% to 50% decrease in detecting new leprosy cases across the globe. Lockdowns and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus have caused many problems at the field level, making access to medical services difficult, causing loss of livelihoods and exacerbating the difficulties that persons affected by leprosy already encounter due to stigma and discrimination.

Yohei Sasakawa, WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination speaks with The Free Press Journal on why there is a need to bring back focus on Leprosy as the Covid-19 pandemic has increased the challenges the leprosy-affected community face.

1. Why is there a need to focus on Leprosy and its issues faced by the patients especially in view of Covid-19 pandemic?

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been particularly hard on people affected by leprosy and their families who were in a vulnerable situation to begin with. We launched the “Don’t forget leprosy” campaign in August 2021 to ensure that efforts against leprosy, also known as Hansen’s disease, are not side-lined amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdowns and other measures to prevent the spread of the virus have caused many problems at the field level,making access tomedical servicesdifficult, causing loss of livelihoods and exacerbating the difficulties that persons affected by leprosy already encounter due to stigma and discrimination. They must not be forgotten.

2. What initiatives have been introduced by the foundation in India to spread awareness about Leprosy?

In India, Sasakawa-India Leprosy Foundation (S-ILF) participated along withthe Association of People Affected by Leprosy (APAL) and other organisations in creating awareness and bringing back focus on leprosy through the campaign initiatives.

Sasakawa-India Leprosy foundation (S-ILF) along with 32 organizations including NGOs, organisations of persons affected by leprosy, research institutes and government agencies from Bangladesh, Brazil, India, Indonesia,Nepal,Nigeria,Papua New Guinea, Portugal, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, Uganda and the United Kingdom took part in an international campaign to promote the message ‘Don’t forget leprosy.’

3. How has an awareness of leprosy as a human rights issue changed perceptions about the disease? What more needs to be done?

I started working on leprosy inthe 1970s and have been the WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination since 2001. In 2007, the Japanese government appointed me as its Goodwill Ambassador for the Human Rights of Persons Affected by Leprosy. Collaboration with the Japanese government led in December 2010 to a UN General Assembly resolution on the elimination of discrimination against persons affected by leprosy and their family members to call on states to full consideration of Principles and Guidelines. The resolution was adopted unanimously by 192 countries.

4. Anything additional that you want to share with us?

There are more than 1 billion people in the world living with disabilities, including persons affected by leprosy. We need to create an inclusive society where everyone can have an education, find work and get married if they want to. People have the passion and the motivation; often, all they lack is opportunity. I would like to create a society where everyone feels fully engaged, able to express their opinions, and appreciated. The coming era must be one of diversity, and for that, we need social inclusion.

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 07:30 AM IST