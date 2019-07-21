‘I want this book to literally save people’: Nemat Sadat

Afghan author and US-based activist and journalist, Nemat Sadat has been campaigning for LGBTQ rights not just in Afghanistan but in the Muslim world. His debut book The Carpet Weaver narrates the story of young gay Afghan man who not only struggles to deal with his sexuality but also the persecution that comes with it and the final finding of peace.

While your personal experiences must be the base for writing this book, what made you decide to pen The Carpet Weaver?

I was extremely frustrated that no literature properly depicted the queer Muslim experience. If I did find something, it was mired in doom-and-gloom or disparaged LGBTQ people by mixing up issues of homosexuality with pederasty.

The idealist in me saw the dearth of LGBTQ content as an opportunity to enter the fore and write a story that would appear to gay people of colour. In due time, I realised that writing ground-breaking fiction was a sure-fire way to change the world.

I was compelled to write a revolutionary novel that would normalise homosexuality in the Afghan community and perceive me, a gay Afghan refugee, as desirable by mainstream society in the US. Secretly, the romantic in me felt that writing a moving novel and becoming famous as a world-renowned author would attract a soulmate into my life.

How did the plot and characterisation come about?

I started off the book knowing that Kanishka was the main protagonist, that he was a young gay man born and raised in Kabul, Afghanistan and that he would have two childhood friends—Faiz and Maihan—who would fuel the story. I knew I wanted a romance, so I thought why not have Kanishka and Maihan forge a romantic bond. And everything else really built itself around this basic foundational premise. I didn’t have a coherent structure in mind. Early in the writing process, I simply wrote whatever came to mind. And it was from these freewriting exercises that The Carpet Weaver came to be.

I wanted this book to literally save people. Maybe, it would reach someone, somewhere who could relate with Kanishka and he, she too might risk it all to embark on their own journey to live and love freely. For those who are undecided in taking the call to action and cross the threshold into the unknown, The Carpet Weaver is a wake-up call. The message of the book is very clear: don’t waste your life in doubt and living for others because you will never find true happiness.