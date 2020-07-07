Donear Group invests around Rs 10 crore to grow its antiviral fabric business

Do you see retail business picking up?

As far as metros are concerned, the business is completely shut. But in the northern states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh among others except for metros, about 70-80 per cent operations have resumed. But the sales over the counter is 20-25 per cent. The sales online, especially for apparels and clothing business, is hardly 15-20 per cent. Due to the buying behaviour of India consumers, the demand for apparels and fabrics has a decent offline demand as well.

For our online business, we have tie-ups with Amazon and Myntra. Though we are selling regular fabric, we have not started manufacturing garments even though we have retail showrooms. So, our garments are yet to come out. As soon as the anti-COVID-19 garments are out, it will be marketed online as well.

Can people purchase antiviral fabric online?

No, fabric business is 90 per cent offline. Only garment and clothing can be online. Madura garments are planning to come online with garments (made from Donear’s Neo Tech technology). Zodiac is more active offline. So, it got good responses offline.

We are assuming this product to become popular in e-commerce sites.

How much has the group set aside for this fabric?

We have invested Rs 10 crore for this fabric. This investment has gone in chemicals, machine modification and marketing activities among other areas.

How are you managing your working capital? Have you managed to raise funds from banks?

We are the most conservative company. In the last 40 years since the group started banking, we have never defaulted. We started banking in the year 1977. As we never had any default, the banks have displayed confidence in us and thus, these institutions have cooperated with us.

In tough times, we also bring in promoters' funds into the company. During this difficult time as well, the company has raised a good sum from the promoters.

Does that mean capital is not a constraint for you at this time?

Yes, we make sure that capital is not a constraint for any of our projects. It is because as a company we calculate the financial requirement before venturing into new projects. We as a company strongly believe that running a project halfway is more dangerous than not running.

What is the production capacity of the fabric? How much has been dispatched so far?

At present, we started manufacturing around 3 lakh meters a month. We have been able to dispatch 2 lakh metres. This is because the production of this fabric started in the month of June. There are more orders in the pipeline. So, for the next two months, there will be a fairly good amount of dispatches. In the year 2020, we expect 10 per cent business out of the COVID-19(resistant) fabric.

With work from home gaining momentum, do we see you venture into that area?

This can be a good opportunity for people who are already there in this business. Textile or garment business looks similar but every business is a special business. We are not thinking about venturing into that business. We want to focus on apparel business which is for formal and casual wear and is not for home wear.

Is the Donear Group considering expanding in any new areas looking at the opportunities created by COVID-19?

We are planning to go for technical textile for healthcare in a bigger way. We have decided to venture into polyester filament yarn (this will not be regular but speciality yarn) in a larger way. We are eyeing these two businesses in a big way. In the case of technical textile, we are already doing a small amount of business but we want to grow further in that area. Keeping the growth plans in the mind, we have already aligned our senior professionals to take care of this business. In the next six to eight months, there will be a positive impact of this on our overall business.

What is your current presence like in technical textile?

We have had a presence in medical textile for the last three-four years. We are supplying to American institutions already. This is the reason we were able to come with this antiviral fabric on April 21. We already know the way medical textiles operate. But now the plan is to increase our market share by concentrating further in this space.

As part of our expansion plan, we plan to export largely to the United States. But having said that, I would like to add, we already export to the European Union and Latin America.

Do you import anything from China?

Since we are a composite company, we do not buy anything from China. This is mainly because we have everything in-house. Thus, the supply chain management issue is not a pain point for us compared to other companies.

Are you looking at positive growth or flat growth this year?

Since all the companies have lost two quarters already, such parameters should not be considered. One should try to reduce the impact of this loss in their bottom line and focus on increasing the market share. That is the principal focus of the company as well. Due to cost control measures adopted by the company, we hope to become a lot more efficient in terms of optimisation of resources. The benefits of all the measures will be enjoyed next year in a better way. This will improve next year’s top line and bottom compared to previous years.

Did Donear cut jobs as a cost-cutting measure?

We have not cut jobs. However, there were few non-performers who were in the hit list of the organisation. They have been asked to leave. This is hardly 2-3 per cent. But at the same time, we have extended our support to those employees. In case they are in shortfall of any basic necessities, they can come to the company for help. We will take their responsibility until September 2020.

Are you looking at policy support from the government?

If India creates some benefits, like China, then we can compete in the export market in a better way. That is the only way the textile industry and India can grow in a faster way.

How is the impact of COVID-19 in the textile industry?

This year the textile industry is expecting 70 per cent of the turnover this year compared to the last year.

Do you think the Indian textile industry can capture markets where Bangladesh has a good presence?

For that to happen, the SAARC agreement will have to be modified. At present, Bangladesh imports fabric from China and does garments in Bangladesh. And retail companies are importing those products duty-free from Bangladesh. As a country, we should make sure Indian-made fabrics that are stitched in Bangladesh enjoy the duty-free benefit.