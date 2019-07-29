Visit Health plans to raise USD 10 mn in Series-A funding

New Delhi: Health tech start-up Visit Health is looking to raise around USD 10 million in a Series-A funding to finance its expansion, including increasing number of its empanelled doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and pathological labs, according to a top company official.

The company, an artificial intelligence-based health tech app platform offering preventive and curative, primary healthcare solutions, has already raised a total funding of USD 1.4 million and is backed by investors, including MapmyIndia, Snapdeal co-founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal, and Hetero Drugs Director Murali Krishna.

Visit Health Pvt Ltd co-founder and Head of Product Anurag Prasad said the company also plans to expand its offering by launching innovative insurance products and geographical footprint across India.

"We are looking towards raising a Series-A funding of around USD 10 million and this will be deployed in expanding reach by increasing our distribution network," Prasad told PTI.

Elaborating on the company's future plans, he said, "We are looking to aggressively enhance delivery by expanding the network of empanelled doctors, hospitals, pharmacies and pathological labs and reach by appointing new distributors network, partnering with top digital platforms." The company is also planning to include therapies and psychological counselling in its offering.

"As we grow our user base, we will be investing heavily in AI (artificial intelligence) to upgrade the Visit platform and continue to offer a seamless and hassle-free user experience and speedy access to our various offerings," he added.

He said the company has around half a million users currently, which include both corporate and retail users.

Visit Health offers OPD insurance policy for retail users through a tie-up with Apollo Munich Insurance covering "unlimited online and offline doctor consultations and diagnostics, all insured throughout the year for a fixed premium", he said adding the company earns a part of the premium for its online consultations portfolio and servicing the clients.

Besides, Prasad said the start-up also has 'Corporate Wellness Subscriptions' offering a fully scalable primary health insurance cover for various corporates with the user company paying a monthly, per-employee subscription charge for providing wellness, health and unlimited online consultation services.

"Our clients include top blue-chip companies like IBM, Wipro, HDFC AMC, Times of India, Rolls Royce, ABG Group, JCB, and Avery Dennison," Prasad said.