US-based tech-focused insurance firm SE2 starts $3.2-m tech centre in Pune

US-based tech-focused insurance services support provider SE2, which has over USD100 billion in assets under administration globally, has opened a technology and innovation centre in Pune with an investment of USD 3.2 million, expanding its operations in the country.

It currently employs 600 associates in Gurugram and Pune and aims to increase the headcount to over 1,000 by 2020, the company said in a statement, adding the new centre sprawls over 35,000 sqft.

SE2 India, headquartered in Gurugram, started operations in March 2019 and currently employs 600 associates providing end-to-end service to its US clients.