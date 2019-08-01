TRS party members to get Rs 2 lakh insurance cover

Hyderabad: Telangana Rashtra Samithi membership has crossed the fifty lakh mark, its working president KT Rama Rao said here on Wednesday.

"When we reviewed the progress of our party's membership drive on July 25 it was over 40 lakh. I am happy to inform you that from then till today the party membership touched 50 lakh," he said.

Rao, son of TRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao, further said every member will get Rs two lakh insurance cover and as and when members increase the premium will also be paid accordingly.

"Since 2014-15 we have been providing accident insurance cover for our party cadres. As part of that initiative we are paying Rs 11.21 crore towards premium to the insurance company," he added.

Replying to a query, the TRS leader said as part of strengthening the party's organisational structure, committees at booth, village and mandal level were being set up.

The ruling TRS in Telangana earlier said planned to enrol about 60 lakh members in its membership drive which commenced on June 27.