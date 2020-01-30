Tata AIG partners with Drone Federation of India to launch insurance products

Tata AIG and Drone Federation of India (DFI) have come together to launch new insurance products and services for the Drone Industry, as per a report in Money Control.

Recently, the Drone Federation of India (DFI) had organized the Drone Festival of India at New Delhi. Tata AIG which was the insurance presenter in the event showed its interest to work on the insurance and risk management needs of drone manufacturers, suppliers, buyers, owners and operators.

The new association that aims to create tailor-made insurance solutions for the Drone Industry will thus, play an important role in providing innovative risk solutions to customers.