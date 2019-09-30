Tata AIA Life Insurance pledges to plant a sapling for every term policy

Mumbai: Tata AIA Life Insurance has pledged to plant a sapling in the name of the policy-holder for every Term policy that is bought. These saplings will be planted in designated regions across India to enhance the much-required green cover in country.

Through this initiative, consumers will now not only provide financial protection to their families, but also become active participants in making the world a greener place. They will take care of their family's future by purchasing the Life insurance policy along with the promise of a greener, cleaner environment in the future.

Tata AIA Life Insurance, one of the Top 5 private life insurance companies in India [as per Individual Weighted New Business Premium for FY 2018-19] and Grow-Tree, an organization dedicated towards increasing the green cover in India, have entered into a tie-up wherein Grow-Tree will plant a tree for every term policy bought by a consumer from Tata AIA Life.

Mr. Saurabh Agrawal, Chairman - Tata AIA Life Insurance & Chief Financial Officer of Tata Sons, launched the initiative spearheaded by Mr. Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO Tata AIA Life Insurance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Agrawal, Chairman - Tata AIA Life Insurance & Chief Financial Officer of Tata Sons said: "This initiative by Tata AIA Life perfectly aligns with Tata Group's ethos and objectives of achieving participative, sustainable and ecology-strengthening development. The group has always believed in creating value for the stakeholders along with creating value for the shareholders.

With mounting concerns over fast-degrading quality of air and waning green cover, we feel we must play a proactive role in reversing the effects of deforestation. I congratulate Rishi and Tata AIA Life for this inclusive way of environment protection."

"We are really excited about the 'Rakshakaran Hero' initiative as it helps us fulfil our objective of 'giving back to society', by financially protecting people as well as protecting the environment. Our consumers are heroes because not only do they protect their families' future but also secure our collective future by protecting the environment. Our consumers are the real heroes who are promoting our cause of environmental sustainability," said Mr. Rishi Srivastava, MD & CEO Tata AIA Life Insurance.

"I am happy at the encouraging response from the policy-holders. Amid fast-depleting green cover, we are proud to roll out a campaign that promises a cleaner, brighter future to our coming generations", he added.

Tata AIA Life Insurance is already begun planting a sapling for every Term Plan bought by their policy holders in collaboration with Grow-Tree.

The tree plantation will happen for rural communities in Chintamani, Karnataka, for Tribals in Koraput, Odisha and for Tigers in the periphery of Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal. The initiative will also further plant trees for Farmers in Harda, Madhya Pradesh, trees for Elephants in Jharkhand and trees for tribal in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. To start with, Tata AIA pledges 1.50.000 trees in Karnataka and Odisha.

The Initiative details:

. Policy-holder purchases a Term plan

. Along with the issued policy document, the policy-holder receives a personalized certificate informing him/ her of Tata AIA LIFE - Grow Trees initiative. The letter contains a unique number, a Geo Tag for the sapling that has been planted in the name of that customer. Customer logs onto the given site address and enters the number. He/ She can then virtually visit the location of the sapling. This initiative makes the policy-holder a Hero, not just for their family, whose financial future they have secured, but also for all Indians, as they safeguard the environment.

At a time when global warming is wreaking havoc in the country, in the form of flooding, droughts, air pollution, water pollution, and much more, there is a dire need to take concrete measures to fight climate change that is impacting every nation and living creatures globally. Rakshakaran Hero from Tata AIA Life Insurance is a great start to combat global warming and safeguard the collective future of the nation and planet.