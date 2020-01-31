Share India Insurance Brokers plans to tie up with leading players for policy sale

Mumbai: Share India Insurance Brokers, said that it plans to partner with leading insurance companies such as HDFC Life, LIC, HDFC Ergo General Insurance for selling its policy products.

The company already has an association with ICICI Prudential Life and aims to collect a premium of Rs 500 crore over the five-year period.

The company plans to tap the uninsured market of the country and hence, will launch tailor-made life and non-life products.

Recently, IRDAI provided insurance broking licence to the company. In December, IRDAI had provided the company with a direct license for selling life and non-life insurance products.

Share India Insurance Brokers is the insurance broking arm of Share India Securities. The parent company Share India has established itself as a leading broking house in India that provides best value for money through personalized services across the country.