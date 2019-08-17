Rajesh Sud is the new MD-Financial Services of Bharti Enterprises

New Delhi: Bharti Enterprises announced the appointment of Rajesh Sud as the head of its financial services vertical that offers general and life insurance services through joint-ventures with French insurance behemoth AXA.

Bharti Enterprises has appointed Rajesh Sud as Managing Director-Financial Services. He will report to Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman, Bharti Enterprises, a company statement said.

Sud takes over from Soumen Ghosh who successfully led and turned around the financial services business, it said.

In his new role, Sud will lead the group's financial services businesses -- Bharti-AXA General Insurance and Bharti-AXA Life Insurance -- and will also be on the board of Airtel Payments Bank.

Airtel Payments Bank is not part of the financial services arm of the Bharti group.

In addition, he will guide the groups' current and future interests in the financial services businesses.

"I am confident that Rajesh's vast experience and domain expertise in the financial services sector will add immense value to Bharti's existing business," said Sunil Bharti Mittal.

Prior to joining Bharti group, Sud was the Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Max Life Insurance. He has over 25 years of experience in the Indian banking and life insurance industry.

In the past, Sud also worked as the Managing Director and CEO of Esanda Finance India, a subsidiary company of ANZ Grindlays Bank and was the Head of Asset Finance at ANZ Grindlays Bank.