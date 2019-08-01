Prudential Financial Co. opens a new centre in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Gibraltar India Solutions, a local arm of global insurance giant Prudential Financial, Inc. (US) company (PFI), opened its India Development Centre in Bengaluru.

The centre expands PFI's global footprint while serving as the hub for creating leading-edge digital solutions that will drive business growth and enhance customer experience worldwide, a company statement said.

"This centre will play a critical role in accelerating PFIs digital transformation at a global level," said Ravi Bala, chief information officer.