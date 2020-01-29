Now get international travel insurance on PhonePe

Flipkart-owned PhonePe has recently launched international travel insurance in collaboration with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance on its platform.

"At PhonePe, we are working with the goal to simplify financial products, drive access to those solutions to millions of our customers...Insurance is a great industry and there are a lot of efforts underway to transform the way customers experience various solutions. We aim to be at the forefront of driving those initiatives," PhonePe Head Payments, Banking and Financial Services, Hemant Gala said.

The travel insurance offer comes with a starting price of Rs 216 and provides quick refunds with no cancellation charges prior to the travel start date. It also offers 24*7 international travel support for its customers during their journey across 220 countries.

Recently, PhonePe has been launching many financial products on its app. New savings product ‘Liquid Fund’, wealth management product are the new additions on the PhonePe app.