Mukesh Kumar Gupta, Raj Kumar take charge as LIC MDs

Mumbai: Life Insurance Corporation of India said Mukesh Kumar Gupta and Raj Kumar have taken charge as managing directors of the company.

The two were promoted by the government through an order.

Gupta was earlier executive director, personnel, for the life insurance behemoth and had also served as zonal manager in charge of the central zone, an official statement said.

Kumar was executive director for international operations and had also served as the chief executive of the insurer's asset management arm.

With their elevation, the number of managing directors at the company goes up to four, the statement said. T C Susheel Kumar and Vipin Anand are the other two MDs.