Mphasis inks multi-year deal with UK’s largest insurance intermediary

IT firm Mphasis said it has signed a multi-year deal with The Ardonagh Group, the UK's largest independent insurance intermediary.

The scope of the service provision includes management of hybrid cloud infrastructure, network services, service desk, desktop engineering and security services, a statement said.

"As part of the agreement, Mphasis will deliver tailored infrastructure services across various parts of The Ardonagh Group (including Towergate Insurance and Geo Underwriting), and leverage Microsoft's Azure cloud platform across several applications," it added.