Mercedes offers two-year complementary insurance to increase sales

Mumbai: The Indian arm of the German luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz rolled out slew of offers, including staggered payment options and a two-year complementary insurance, among others, to woo customers amid the auto industry facing its worst slowdown since 2001.

The domestic luxury car market, which stood a little over 40,000 units last year, reportedly sold 3,000-5,000 less cars in the January-June period of the current year as against 20,000 units a year earlier.

The latest scheme from the car maker also allows a customer to own the vehicle in a period of four years with two upgrades.

Applicable on Mercedes-Benz GLE, GLS and S-Class models, the offer allows two upgrades at no extra cost and the customer always gets to own the latest product offering, the car maker said in the release.

At Mercedes- Benz, we understand the pulse of the Indian customers. We are introducing some industry first mobility solutions with the aim of bringing back the much needed customer confidence by offering them financial flexibility in purchasing a car," said Martin Schwenk, managing director and chief executive officer, Mercedes-Benz India.

The German car maker is also steadily pressing ahead with its BS VI transition of the entire portfolio, he said adding till date it is already at over 60 per cent transition level and by September 2019 it will reach at 80 per cent.

"We are confident of completing our entire portfolio to BSVI ahead of the mandated timeline of April, 2020," Schwenk added.

As part of the offers, a customer can also purchase Mercedes-Benz car by paying a quarter of the vehicle's cost as initial payment and then paying the rest amount in three equal annual installments. The offer is applicable on C, E and S-Class, CLA, GLA, GLC, GLE and GLS models, it said.

This apart, the customer can also own a car from the company on 60-month EMIs and by paying just the road tax, the release said, adding it covers CLA, GLA, GLC, GLE, GLS and S-Class models.

Under another offer, for aspiring customers it is providing a car with up to 40 per cent lower EMI costs, which are inclusive of maintenance, warranty and assured buyback.

Additionally, customers will be offered complimentary two years insurance program which provides benefit of minimal cost, the company said.