Insurance - Top News

Updated on

LIC introduces a new non-linked term insurance plan

By Agencies

LIC introduces a new non-linked term insurance plan

Life Insurance Corporation launched a traditional and pure protection term insurance plan called Jeevan Amar.

Jeevan Amar plan, available for sale offline, offers flexibility to choose from two death benefit options like level sum assured and increasing sum assured, LIC said in a release.

The plan is available for ages 18-65 years with the maximum age maturity at 80 years offering policy terms from 10 years to a maximum of 40 years.

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

Recent Stories

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

'Arun Jaitley stable, responding to treatment'

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Monsoon mayhem: Over 15,000 evacuated from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

Heavy rains in Kerala claim 42 lives, over one lakh in relief camps

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Terror funding case: NIA arrests former Jammu-Kashmir MLA Rashid Engineer

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

Air India launches 'Discover India' scheme

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in