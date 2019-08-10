LIC introduces a new non-linked term insurance plan

Life Insurance Corporation launched a traditional and pure protection term insurance plan called Jeevan Amar.

Jeevan Amar plan, available for sale offline, offers flexibility to choose from two death benefit options like level sum assured and increasing sum assured, LIC said in a release.

The plan is available for ages 18-65 years with the maximum age maturity at 80 years offering policy terms from 10 years to a maximum of 40 years.