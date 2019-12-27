Insurers, bankers to observe strike on January 8

Chennai: Major unions in the Indian banking sector have decided to participate in the National General Strike called by central trade unions on January 8, 2020, said a top leader of All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA).

In a statement issued here, AIBEA General Secretary C.H. Venkatachalam said that 10 central trade unions have given a National General Strike call for January 8 protesting against the anti-labour policies of the Central government and demanding job security, job creation, stop adversely amending labour laws and others.

According to Venkatachalam, in the banking Sector, the call has been jointly given by five unions i.e. AIBEA, AIBOA, BEFI, INBEF and INBOC.

In addition, employees of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Co-operative Banks, Regional Rural Banks (RRB), Life Insurance Corporation of India and General Insurance sector are also joining the strike, he added.